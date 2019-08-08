Global IoT Managed Services Market to 2025 - Market is Projected to Grow by $193.1 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Managed Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT Managed Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$193.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 29.7%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Infrastructure Management Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 31.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$38 Billion by the year 2025, Infrastructure Management Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.8% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Infrastructure Management Services will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$29.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Aricent

Cisco Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Futurism Technologies

Hcl Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited

Harman International

Ilink Systems

Infosys

Scalable Systems

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Tieto Corporation

Trustwave Holdings

Virtusa Corporation

Wipro

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

IoT Managed Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Infrastructure Management Services (Service Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Security Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Network Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Data Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Device Management Services (Service Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US IoT Managed Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Infrastructure Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Security Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Network Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Data Management Services (Service Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Device Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European IoT Managed Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Infrastructure Management Services (Service Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Security Management Services (Service Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Network Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Data Management Services (Service Type) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Device Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION



