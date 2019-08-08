Global IoT Managed Services Market to 2025 - Market is Projected to Grow by $193.1 Billion
Aug 08, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Managed Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT Managed Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$193.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 29.7%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Infrastructure Management Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 31.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$38 Billion by the year 2025, Infrastructure Management Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.8% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Infrastructure Management Services will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$29.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Aricent
- Cisco Systems
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Futurism Technologies
- Hcl Technologies
- Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited
- Harman International
- Ilink Systems
- Infosys
- Scalable Systems
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Tech Mahindra
- Tieto Corporation
- Trustwave Holdings
- Virtusa Corporation
- Wipro
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- IoT Managed Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Infrastructure Management Services (Service Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Security Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Network Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Data Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Device Management Services (Service Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US IoT Managed Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Infrastructure Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Security Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Network Management Services (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Data Management Services (Service Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Device Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European IoT Managed Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Infrastructure Management Services (Service Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Security Management Services (Service Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Network Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Data Management Services (Service Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Device Management Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
