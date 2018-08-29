Global IoT Market Forecasts 2017-2026: Number of Devices and the Spend on Vendor Platforms

DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IoT forecast: operator spend on device management platforms 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The device market is fragmented and is continuously evolving across verticals. Vendors should commit to continuous technology development to help operators to remain competitive in their respective markets.

IoT device management (DM) is an important service to support scalable and secure IoT operations. This report forecasts the adoption of device management platforms (DMPs) as measured by the number of devices and the spend on vendor platforms such as those offered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Sierra Wireless, Software AG and Telit.

This report provides:

Base-year 2017 analysis and 9-year forecasts for the IoT device management market worldwide for eight regions

Forecasts of spending by operators on device management platforms sourced from third-party vendors (or external device management platforms)

Analysis of the key trends as well as drivers and challenges for IoT device management platform adoption

Recommendations for vendors in the IoT device management market.

Key metrics

Managed IoT devices worldwide

Total spend on IoT device management platforms for cellular and LPWA connected devices

Total operator spend on external IoT devices management platforms

Operator spend on external IoT devices management platforms by region

Key Topics Covered:





Recommendations Managed IoT Devices Total Revenue From Device Management Total Operator Spend On Iot Device Management Regional Spend On Device Management Definitions Appendix

