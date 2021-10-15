Global IoT Platform Market (2021 to 2026) - by Deployment Model, Operating Platform, Connectivity, Software, Systems and Services in Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platform Market by Deployment Model, Operating Platform, Connectivity, Software, Systems and Services in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the inherent technologies supporting various types of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms. It evaluates the functionalities and factors needed to facilitate sustainability within the IoT platform market. The study assesses the global and regional market for IoT platforms from 2021 to 2026 covering all major market segments such as software and service, connected systems, operating platforms, and connectivity options.

Select Report Findings:

North America will lead the IoT platform market

will lead the IoT platform market Industry specific IoT platforms will grow at the highest CAGR

IoT platform unit deployment will reach 1.35 billion by 2026

Embedded software and systems will be the top market segment

Global IoT platform market is poised to reach USD $187 billion by 2026

IoT Platforms represents those systems (software, hardware, and middleware) that enable IoT network, device, application, and service management. This includes connectivity, device administration, identity management, permissions control, data management, APIs, SDKs, and more.

IoT platforms coupled with AI capabilities, are transforming traditional manufacturing systems, business services, and corporate operations to become data-driven algorithmic businesses with self-learning systems. Powerful IoT platforms accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0, allowing stakeholders to interact with the physical world through IoT devices and systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining IoT Platform

2.1.1 IoT Platform Functional Structure

2.1.2 IoT Platform Feature/Functionality

2.1.3 IoT Economic Impact Analysis

2.2 IoT Platform and Data Management

2.2.1 Data Integration

2.2.2 Data Virtualization

2.2.3 DB/Infrastructure Issue

2.2.4 Big Data Processing

2.3 IoT and the Cloud

2.4 IoT Platforms for Virtual-to Real-Management

2.5 IoT Platform Market Driver

2.5.1 Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device Access

2.5.2 Increased Emphasis on Non-human Communications

2.5.3 Convergence and Integration of Many Things

2.5.4 Open Networks and Interfaces

2.5.5 Ubiquitous Wireless Access and Connectivity

2.5.6 Ambient Intelligence

2.6 IoT Platform Market Challenges

2.6.1 Increasing need for improved IoT Standardization

2.6.2 Many Choices for IoT Wireless Access

2.6.3 Need for IoT Mediation and Orchestration

2.7 IoT Value Chain

2.7.1 Hardware Device Providers

2.7.2 Component Providers

2.7.3 Platform Providers

2.7.4 Software and Service Providers

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 IoT Platform and Software

3.1.1 Embedded Software and System

3.1.2 Device Management

3.1.3 Application Enablement and Management

3.1.4 Connectivity Management

3.1.5 Data Storage and Intelligence

3.1.6 Security Solution

3.1.7 Managed Service

3.2 IoT Platform and Connected System

3.3 IoT Platform Deployment

3.3.1 Standalone IoT Installation

3.3.2 General Purpose IoT Platforms

3.3.3 Purpose Built IoT Platforms

3.3.4 Licensed IoT Platform

3.3.5 Industry Specific Platform

3.4 IoT Operating Systems

3.4.1 Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS)

3.4.2 IoT APIs

3.4.3 Operating Platform

3.5 IoT Platform Connectivity

3.6 IoT Industry Application

3.7 IoT in Industry Verticals

3.7.1 Consumer Markets for IoT

3.7.2 Enterprise Market for IoT

3.7.3 Industrial Market for IoT

3.7.4 Government Market for IoT

3.8 IoT and Product Lifecycle Management

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Accenture

4.2 AMEE

4.2.1 AMEE Platform

4.3 Arkessa

4.3.1 Arkessa Connect Platform

4.4 ARM

4.4.1 Mbed

4.5 Arrayent

4.5.1 Arrayent Platform

4.6 Autodesk

4.6.1 Autodesk SeeControl

4.7 Axeda (PTC)

4.7.1 Axeda IoT Platform

4.8 Bug Labs

4.8.1 Bugswarm Platform

4.9 Carriots

4.9.1 Carriots Platform

4.10 CloudPlugs

4.10.1 CloudPlugs Platform

4.11 Cubilog

4.11.1 Cubilog Platform

4.12 CyberVision

4.12.1 CyberVision's Kaa IoT Platform

4.12.2 Kaa Project

4.13 Digi International

4.13.1 Digi's M2M Platform

4.14 Eclipse M2M

4.14.1 Mihini Project

4.14.2 Thingsquare

4.15 Evrythng

4.15.1 Evrythng Platform

4.16 Exosite

4.16.1 One Platform by Exosite

4.17 GeoSonics/Vibra-Tech

4.17.1 Remote Monitoring Platform

4.18 GoBig Inc.

4.18.1 GoBig Platform

4.19 Google

4.19.1 Brillo

4.19.2 Weave

4.20 GrooveStreams

4.20.1 GrooveStreams Platform

4.21 HP

4.21.1 HP IoT Platform

4.22 IBM

4.22.1 IBM Watson IoT Platform

4.22.2 IBM Bluemix

4.23 Imantics

4.23.1 Imantics Athena Platform

4.24 Intel

4.24.1 Intel IoT Platform

4.25 IoBridge

4.25.1 ThingSpeak

4.26 IQP

4.26.1 IQP IoT Platform

4.26.2 Platform Differentiators

4.27 Jasper (Cisco)

4.27.1 Jasper Platform

4.27.2 Jasper Control Center Platform

4.28 Konekt

4.28.1 Konekt Cloud Data Logger

4.28.2 Konekt Cloud Networks

4.29 LinkSmart Technologies

4.29.1 LinkSmart Platform

4.30 LogMeIn

4.30.1 Xively

4.31 Manybots

4.31.1 Manybots Platform

4.32 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

4.32.1 EZ-Connect

4.33 MicroStrain

4.33.1 SensorCloud

4.34 Neuaer

4.34.1 ProxPlatform by Neuaer

4.35 Nimbits

4.36 Particle

4.36.1 Particle.io

4.37 Qualcomm

4.37.1 Qualcomm IoT Platform

4.38 Sen.se

4.38.1 Open.Sen.se Platform

4.39 Sensinode

4.39.1 NanoService Platform

4.40 ThingsWorks (PTC)

4.40.1 ThingWorx Platform

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2028

5.1 Global IoT Platform Market 2021 - 2028

5.1.1 Global IoT Platform Market by Software and Service

5.1.2 Global IoT Platform Market by Connected System

5.1.3 Global IoT Platform Market by Operating System

5.1.4 Global IoT Platform Market by Deployment

5.1.5 Global IoT Platform Market by Operating Platform

5.1.6 Global IoT Platform Market by Spending Pattern

5.1.7 Global IoT Platform Market by Connectivity

5.1.7.1 Global IoT Platform Market by Wireless Connectivity

5.1.8 Global IoT Platform Market by Industry Vertical

5.2 Regional IoT Platform Market 2021 - 2028

5.2.1 IoT Platform Market by Region

5.2.2 North America IoT Platform Market: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.2.3 APAC IoT Platform Market: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.2.4 Europe IoT Platform Market: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.2.5 Latin America IoT Platform Market: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.2.6 MEA IoT Platform Market: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.3 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment 2021 - 2028

5.3.1 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Software and Service

5.3.2 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Connected System

5.3.3 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Operating System

5.3.4 Global IoT Platform Unit by Deployment Model

5.3.5 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Operating Platform

5.3.6 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Spending Pattern

5.3.7 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Connectivity

5.3.7.1 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Wireless Connectivity

5.3.8 Global IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Industry Vertical

5.4 Regional IoT Platform Unit Deployment 2021 - 2028

5.4.1 IoT Platform Unit Deployment by Region

5.4.2 North America IoT Platform Unit Deployment: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.4.3 APAC IoT Platform Unit Deployment: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.4.4 Europe IoT Platform Unit Deployment: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.4.5 Latin America IoT Platform Unit Deployment: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

5.4.6 MEA IoT Platform Unit Deployment: Software, Connected System, Operating System, Deployment, Operating Platform, Spending, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

