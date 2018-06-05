Global Kiosk Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2023, Rising at a 25.1% CAGR

The Global Kiosk Market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period

In an effort to communicate with the consumers about the products, different types of interactive screens are invented and installed in various locations. These kiosks have enhanced the consumer experiences and standing to be a key growth factor for self-service technology providers.

Kiosks are installed at the retail stores, airports and government organizations in order to serve more customers per day. Such an activity enhances revenue generating opportunities for organizations where kiosks are installed, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and drastically cutting down the cost per customer.

Scope of the Report



Based on Solution Type, the Kiosk market segments the market into Deployment and Services.

Based on Product Type, the market report segments the market into Ticketing Kiosk, Information Providing Kiosk, Banking & Financial Kiosk, Patient Self Service Kiosk, HR & Employment Kiosk, Photo Kiosk, and Others.

Based on Application, the Kiosk market segments the market into Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others.

Based on Regions, the Kiosk market segments the market into North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Latin America , Middle East & Africa .

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Kiosk Market



4. Global Kiosk Market by Product Type



5. Global Kiosk Market by Application



6. Global Kiosk Market by Region



7. Company Profiles



Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Diebold, Incorporated

Slabb Kiosks

Hitachi, Ltd.

Glory Limited

IBM Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nm4k4z/global_kiosk?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-kiosk-market-report-2018-market-is-expected-to-reach-4-2-billion-by-2023--rising-at-a-25-1-cagr-300660153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

