Global Lab Analytical Instrumentation Market Forecast to 2025 with Focus on India
Sep 10, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Lab Analytical Instrumentation Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study analyzes the global lab analytical instrumentation market from 2014 to 2024, where the base year is 2018. At the start, the study provides key findings and a CEO's perspective to highlight some important findings of the research service. It then paints a picture of the overall market in terms of revenue forecast of different regions, price and unit shipment trends, market shares of key participants and their competitive analysis. It also dives deep into each of the product segments, with detailed information about their application, product selection requirements, revenue forecast, and key companies involved in product sales of the respective sub-segments.
Although this is a mature market, there are some steady growth opportunities that could likely aid market growth. These opportunities are in the form of innovative solutions that key players are actively working toward building, in order to cater to customers' needs. Increase in regulations related to food, environmental and pharmaceutical industries to ensure safety and authenticity and the increased demand for faster, more accurate and automated operations are some of the driving factors for the growth of this market. There has been a transformation in the business model - from being product centric to being more service-focused - due to changing customer needs.
It is expected that aftermarket sales are expected to increase in the near future and implementing IIoT concepts in instruments will help businesses flourish. Companies are already focusing on providing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and cloud services for data storage that can be used for predictive analytics. Instrument failure can be prevented even before it occurs by observing historical trends.
This is expected to benefit customers by reducing downtime and ensuring continuous operations. However, in spite of these opportunities, there are some challenges pertaining to end-users' unwillingness to invest in upgraded instruments to expand their business and uncertainties in political situations that could expectedly slow the growth of this market.
This report also contains an exclusive India' chapter that specifically covers the findings from the Indian market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Product Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Lab Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Drivers and Restraints - Global Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends Forecast
- Pricing Trends Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Lab Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Position Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Building Strategic Relationship with Suppliers
- Growth Opportunity - More Investments in R&D
- Growth Opportunity - Expansion of Aftermarket Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Separation Analysis Segment
- Separation Analysis Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Product Portfolio for the Separation Analysis Market
- Gas Chromatograph - Outlook
- Typical Applications of GC
- Revenue Forecast for Gas Chromatographs
- Gas Chromatographs - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Liquid Chromatograph - Outlook
- Revenue Forecast for Liquid Chromatographs
- Liquid Chromatographs - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Ion Chromatograph - Outlook
- Revenue Forecast for Ion Chromatographs
- Ion Chromatographs - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
8. Molecular Analysis Segment
- Molecular Analysis Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Forecast for IR Spectrometers
- IR Spectrometers - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast for UV-Vis Spectrometers
- Revenue Forecast for Mass Spectrometers
- Mass Spectrometers - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast for Raman Spectrometers
- IR, UV-Vis and Raman Spectrometers - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Molecular Analysis Segment - Market Share Analysis
9. Elemental Analysis Segment
- Elemental Analysis Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Forecast for AA Spectrometers
- Revenue Forecast for OE Spectrometers
- Revenue Forecast for ICP-OES
- Elemental Analysis Instruments - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Elemental Analysis Segment - Market Share Analysis
10. India Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Drivers and Restraints - India
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Revenue Forecast
- Indian Lab Analytical Instrumentation Market Analysis - Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Analytik-Jena
- Anton Paar
- Bruker Optics
- Horiba Scientific
- Jasco
- Jedl
- Malvern Panalytical
- Metrohm
- Ocean Optics
- PerkinElmer
- Renishaw
- Sciex
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Spectro
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99pdhw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
