Global Laser Welding Machines Research Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2017-2027

The Global Bag- Laser Welding Machines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include continuous advancements in welding technology, rapid surge in the infrastructural development projects and advancement in the manufacturing process and product innovations.

Based on Level of Automation, the market is categorized into automatic, manual, and semi-automatic.

Depending on Technology, the market is segregated into arc welding, co laser welding machine, fiber laser welding machine, laser -beam welding, oxy-fuel, resistance welding, solid-state laser welding machine, and other technology.

Based on Application, the market is divided into automotive, electronics, jewelry industry, machine tool industry, medical industry, tool and mold-making, and other applications.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



4 Laser Welding Machines Market, By Level of Automation

4.1 Automatic

4.2 Manual

4.3 Semi-Automatic



5 Laser Welding Machines Market, By Technology

5.1 Arc Welding

5.2 Co Laser Welding Machine

5.3 Fiber Laser Welding Machine

5.4 Laser -Beam Welding

5.5 Oxy-Fuel

5.6 Resistance Welding

5.7 Solid-State Laser Welding Machine

5.8 Other technology



6 Laser Welding Machines Market, By Application

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Electronics

6.3 Jewelry Industry

6.4 Machine Tool Industry

6.5 Medical Industry

6.6 Tool And Mold-Making

6.7 Other Applications



7 Laser Welding Machines Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing

9.2 SPI LASERS

9.3 SLTL

9.4 Sigma Laser

9.5 Precitec

9.6 Perfect Laser

9.7 MECASONIC

9.8 LaserStar Technologies

9.9 Laserline

9.10 LASAG

9.11 Jenoptik

9.12 GSI Group

9.13 Golden Laser

9.14 FANUC Robotics

9.15 EMAG

9.16 Coherent-ROFIN

9.17 CMF

9.18 Amada Miyachi



