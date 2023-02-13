Global Liquid Packaging Market Report 2022: Ban on Single Use Plastics Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Flexible Liquid Packaging, Rigid Liquid Packaging, Resin, Technique, End-user Industry, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Packaging Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2027. The primary usage of packaging is to create a perception in consumers' minds that the product is safe and not exposed to pollution or thing that can harm goods stored in packets.

As the population is growing, the demand for different products is also increasing in end-user industries such as food, pharmaceutical, beverages, cosmetics, automobiles, petroleum, and others-based product. Another factor for the growth of the packaging industry is the increasing use of products offered by e-commerce websites. The packaging product or material used for storing liquid for a specific period at a prescribed condition is a liquid packaging material.



Growing E-Commerce and Food Delivery Services Market



People prefer to buy products/ food online due to scarcity of time and variety of options to choose from. In both market industries packing is the most important thing which makes buyers confident about the quality of products. The growth of abovementioned industries directly impacts the growth of liquid packing industries in the forecast period. Hence, the requirement for liquid packaging products in e-commerce and food delivery services marketing is going to increase in the forecasting year to fulfill the global demand.



Due to growing awareness about pollution and adulteration, consumers prefer to buy a packed product that is sealed by the manufacturer. These activities create a kind of security in the buyer's mind and make them satisfied with straight rebuying. These trends apply to all kinds of industries from the clothing to automobiles sector, medicines to the FMCG sector, as all these industries require packaging. Packaging of the product provides information about a product or some messages which act as promotion tools for organizations. This positive sign can be a win-win situation for both parties as well as for liquid packing industries. Hence the intensive and vast use of liquid packing products makes it highly demandable in industries.



Ban on Single Use Plastic



The intensive use of plastic is polluting the environmental elements such as water, soil, etc. To lessen the impact of pollution, the government is introducing policies to ban single-use plastic that will impact the industry. Single-use plastic is widely used in these industries as it is easily available and cheaper in price. The alternative product can result in to increase in the price of the product and make dependable products & services more expensive. To avoid this situation many companies are doing R&D to find biodegradables and affordable products which can be used by the liquid packaging manufacturers.



New product, Merger and Acquisition as strategy



To earn more profit, companies are investing in R&D, doing merger and acquisition to increase market share. In July 2022, Stora Enso and Tetra Pak launched a study to increase beverage carton recycle in Benelux. Beverage's cartoons fiber is further used to make different biodegradable products. In July 2022, Smurfit kappa harnessed its experience of e-commerce and sustainability by developing a smart and premium packaging for wine packaging. In April 2022, Mondi and Thimonnier, the machine supplier company developed a mono-material polyethylene (PE). They jointly make berlingot sachet for liquid soap refills to replace multilayer PVC material bottle. In February 2018, Dow chemical international private limited partnered with Vishakha Group, manufacturer of barrier film to develop "recyclable barrier film" for packaging of liquid material.



Report Scope



In this report, Global Liquid Packaging Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Liquid Packaging Market, by Packaging Type:

Flexible

Rigid

Liquid Packaging Market, by Flexible Liquid Packing Type:

Stand-Up Pouch

Bag-In-Box

Films Others

Liquid Packaging Market, by Rigid Liquid Packing Type:

Cartons

Paperboard

Plastics & PET Bottles

Others

Liquid Packaging Market, by Resin Type:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Liquid Packaging Market, by Technique Type:

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Blow Molding

Form Fill Seal Technology

Liquid Packaging Market, by End-user Industry Type:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Household Care

Others

Liquid Packaging Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

& CIS South America

Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dow Chemical Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Mondi Plc.

Goglio S.p.A.

Berry Global, Inc

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles (Wendel Group)

Gerresheimer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn3ilv-liquid?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets