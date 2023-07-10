Global Live Cell Imaging Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2028: Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery), Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, FRET, FRAP, HCS), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global live cell imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 from USD 2.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The consumables segment accounted for the second-largest share by product & service during the forecast period

In 2022, the consumables segment accounted for the second-largest share by product & service in the global live cell imaging market. Consumables include a range of products that are used in the imaging and analysis of live cells.

These consumables play an important role in the live cell imaging workflow, as they are essential for sample preparation, maintenance, and analysis. Consumables used in live cell imaging include reagents, media, assay kits, and other consumables such as microplates, slides, Petri dishes, coverslips, and culture chambers.

Consumables are typically disposable and need to be replenished regularly, making them an important recurring revenue stream for manufacturers. Consumables are an integral part of live cell imaging, and growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies and the growing adoption of live cell analysis in various research applications.

Europe: The second largest region in the live cell imaging market

Europe accounted for the second-largest market for live cell imaging after North America. The European live cell imaging market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have propelled its expansion. Europe is at the forefront of developing and adopting emerging technologies in the field of live cell imaging.

This includes advancements in super-resolution microscopy, high-throughput imaging, single-cell imaging, and multi-modal imaging approaches. The adoption of these innovative technologies accelerates the progress of live cell imaging research and expands its applications.

Additionally, Europe offers comprehensive training and education programs in live cell imaging techniques. Universities, research institutes, and organizations provide specialized courses, workshops, and conferences to enhance the knowledge and skills of scientists and researchers. The availability of training programs promotes the adoption and utilization of live cell imaging technologies in Europe.

Premium Insights

Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery to Drive Market Growth

Instruments Dominated North American Live Cell Imaging Market in 2022

Instruments to Continue to Dominate Market by 2028

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate in Market from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Growing Availability of Research Funds

Restraints

High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Live Cell Imaging Technologies in Emerging Economies

Applications of Hcs in Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Maintaining Cell Viability and Cellular Environment in Cell Cultures

Image Analysis and Data Management

Companies Mentioned

Abberior

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aligned Genetics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Blue-Ray Biotech Corp.

Bruker Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Cytena GmbH

Cytoskeleton, Inc.

Cytosmart Technologies

Danaher

Etaluma, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Keyence Corporation

Merck KGaA

Nanoentek Inc.

Nanolive Sa

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer Inc.

Phase Holographic Imaging Phi Ab

Sartorius Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zeiss Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rg7km

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets