Global Location Strategies Named No. 2559 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company recognized for 127% three-year revenue growth, earning a place among the nation's most successful independent businesses

2026 ranking marks Global Location Strategies' third appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, following rankings in 2021 and 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Location Strategies (GLS), the world's leading location strategy and site selection advisory firm, today announced it has been ranked No. 2,559 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

With its 2026 ranking, GLS has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 three times, having previously appeared on the list in 2021 and 2022. On this year's list, the company also ranked No. 6 among businesses in the Greenville market, No. 30 among all South Carolina companies, and No. 140 in the Business and Corporate Services category.

"This recognition reflects both the strength of our team and the continued demand for strategic guidance as companies make increasingly complex decisions about where to invest, expand and create jobs," said Didi Caldwell, Founder and President, Global Location Strategies. "Manufacturing investment remains an important driver of economic growth, and GLS is thriving because we help companies navigate that opportunity with the data, insight, and on-the-ground expertise needed to make confident, long-term location decisions. We are proud to be recognized again among the country's fastest-growing private companies."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Global Location Strategies

Founded in 2008, Global Location Strategies is a leading location strategy, site selection, and incentive negotiation firm specializing in advanced manufacturing and industrial investment. Combining data-driven analytics with extensive on-the-ground evaluation, GLS helps companies make informed location decisions that support long-term growth and operational success. For more information, visit www.globallocationstrategies.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contacts

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Dwain Schenck

Strategic Global Media

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SOURCE Global Location Strategies