Global Logistics Service Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027: Soaring Fuel Prices are Hindering Marginal Earnings
Sep 16, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Mode of Transportation; Logistics Providers; End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027.
The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries and subsequently propelling the growth for logistics service market.
Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the recent surge in demand for logistics service providers and resulting in the growth of logistics service market globally. Currently, some of the first services rendered by the leading logistics provider include freight forwarding, freight management, consulting, route optimization, network analysis, project management, inventory & storage management, and supply chain consultancy among other various logistics services.
Also, the versatile benefits associated with the adoption of technologically driven logistics services such as real-time tracking & monitoring, analytics, forecasting, and planning is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players of the logistics service market during the coming years. Thus, the logistics service market is expected to offer countless lucrative opportunities for market players during the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Logistics Services Market landscape
4.1 Market overview
4.2 Expert Opinion
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.5 PEST Analysis
5. Logistics Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth in demand from the e-commerce industry would substantially contribute to overall Logistics Service Market
5.1.2 Growing needs of unification amongst the increasingly complex supply chains
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Soaring fuel prices are hindering the marginal earnings of the Logistics Services companies
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing demand for Logistics Services in developing economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Integration of advanced technologies across the value chain
5.4.2 Growth through adoption of blue ocean strategy to attain a higher traction in the coming years
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Logistics Services - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Logistics Services Market Overview
6.2 Global Logistics Services Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Prominent Logistics Services Market Players
7. Global Logistics Services Market Analysis - By Mode of Transportation
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Logistics Services Market Breakdown, By Mode of Transportation, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Roadways
7.4 Railways
7.5 Waterways
7.6 Airways
8. Logistics Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Logistics Providers
8.1 Overview
8.2 Logistics Services Market Breakdown, By Logistics provider, 2018 & 2027
8.3 First & Second Party Logistics Market
8.4 Third Party Logistics Market
8.5 Fourth Party Logistics Market
8.6 Fifth Party Logistics Market
9. Logistics Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - by Organization Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 Organization Size Market forecasts and Analysis
9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
9.4 Large Enterprises
10. Logistics Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - End-User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Logistics Service Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Government & Public Utilities
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Industrial Manufacturing
10.6 Retail & Consumer Goods
10.7 Aerospace and Defense
10.8 Others
11. Logistics Services Market - Geographical Analysis
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 New Development
13. Key Company Profiles
- CEVA Logistics
- Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.
- United Parcel Service (UPS)
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- A.P. Moller - Maersk
- Nippon Express
- FedEx
- DB Schenker
- DHL International GmbH
- KUEHNE + NAGEL
