Global Logistics Service Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027: Soaring Fuel Prices are Hindering Marginal Earnings

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Mode of Transportation; Logistics Providers; End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027.

The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries and subsequently propelling the growth for logistics service market.

Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the recent surge in demand for logistics service providers and resulting in the growth of logistics service market globally. Currently, some of the first services rendered by the leading logistics provider include freight forwarding, freight management, consulting, route optimization, network analysis, project management, inventory & storage management, and supply chain consultancy among other various logistics services.

Also, the versatile benefits associated with the adoption of technologically driven logistics services such as real-time tracking & monitoring, analytics, forecasting, and planning is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players of the logistics service market during the coming years. Thus, the logistics service market is expected to offer countless lucrative opportunities for market players during the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Logistics Services Market landscape

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Expert Opinion

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

5. Logistics Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in demand from the e-commerce industry would substantially contribute to overall Logistics Service Market

5.1.2 Growing needs of unification amongst the increasingly complex supply chains

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Soaring fuel prices are hindering the marginal earnings of the Logistics Services companies

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing demand for Logistics Services in developing economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of advanced technologies across the value chain

5.4.2 Growth through adoption of blue ocean strategy to attain a higher traction in the coming years

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Logistics Services - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Logistics Services Market Overview

6.2 Global Logistics Services Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Prominent Logistics Services Market Players

7. Global Logistics Services Market Analysis - By Mode of Transportation

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Logistics Services Market Breakdown, By Mode of Transportation, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Roadways

7.4 Railways

7.5 Waterways

7.6 Airways

8. Logistics Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Logistics Providers

8.1 Overview

8.2 Logistics Services Market Breakdown, By Logistics provider, 2018 & 2027

8.3 First & Second Party Logistics Market

8.4 Third Party Logistics Market

8.5 Fourth Party Logistics Market

8.6 Fifth Party Logistics Market

9. Logistics Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - by Organization Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Organization Size Market forecasts and Analysis

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

9.4 Large Enterprises

10. Logistics Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Logistics Service Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Government & Public Utilities

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Industrial Manufacturing

10.6 Retail & Consumer Goods

10.7 Aerospace and Defense

10.8 Others

11. Logistics Services Market - Geographical Analysis

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development

13. Key Company Profiles

CEVA Logistics

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Nippon Express

FedEx

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

KUEHNE + NAGEL

