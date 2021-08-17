Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Markets, 2021-2027 - Natural Fiber Reinforcements Gaining Prominence in LFRTs

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Polypropylene (PP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyamide (PA) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$563.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$817.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Consumption Analysis

Factors Driving LFT Consumption

Automotive Industry: The Major End-Use Sector for LFT

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

LFT In The Macro Economic Perspective - A Review

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI

Positive Eurozone Economic Outlook Bodes Well for the Market

Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead

Application Market Overview & Trends

Automotive Market

Product Innovations to Woo Automotive Manufacturers

Technological Improvements Enhance Durability of LFT Auto Components

LFTs- An Ideal Lightweight Substitute for Metals in the Auto Industry

Recyclability - Vital to Promote Uptake of LFT in Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Industry at a Glance

Rising Global Automotive Production - A Business Case

In-line Compounding Process Increases the Uptake of LFT

Demand from Non-Automotive Sector on the Rise

Select Market Trends

Hybrid LFTs Come to the Fore; Set to Drive Adoption of LFTs

Natural Fiber Reinforcements Gaining Prominence in LFRTs

Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic - A Natural Alternative

Advantages of LFT Gives an Upper Hand over GMT

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut above the Rest

Focus on Performance Improvement Fuels Research

New Techniques Emerge for More Realistic Microstructure Simulation and Representation

Total Companies Profiled: 32

