Global Lubricant and Grease Market to Reach $168.2 Billion by 2031: Players Include Armor Lubricants, Total, Petromin, Behran Oil and Emarat

The global lubricant and grease market was valued at $123.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $168.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Armor Lubricants

Total S. A.,

petromin corporation

aljomaih and shell lubricating oil company limited

Behran Oil Co.

FUCHS

Exxon Mobil Corporation

GULF OIL Middle East Limited (GULF OIL International)

Emarat

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Lubricant & grease is a material that lowers friction between two surfaces in contact, lowering amount of heat generated while the surfaces operate. It may have the potential to transfer forces, move foreign particles, and cool or heat surfaces. Lubricity is a quality that helps to reduce friction.



One of the key drivers of the lubricant and grease market is increased demand from end-use industries. Lubricants are utilized in construction equipment, owing to their characteristics, including anti-wear and resistance to corrosion.

Hydraulic fluids are used in earthmoving equipment such as crawler excavators and mini excavators, owing to their high energy transmission capacity.

In addition, lubricants and grease are utilized to improve equipment drain/re-greasing intervals, improve lubricating efficacy, enhance friction pair wear resistance, and prolong equipment lifespan. Lubricants and grease are used as hydraulic fluids and compressor oils in the steel industry for various applications.

Lubricants are required for equipment, including blast furnaces and continuous castings to decrease downtime, and improve operational effectiveness. Such factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



A variety of lubricants manufactured from vegetable oils, such as canola, rapeseed, sunflower, palm, coconut, and soybean, as well as animal fat are referred to as bio-based lubricants, bio-lubes, or bio-lubricants. By using bio-based lubricants, storm water pollution caused by brake line, engine, and hydraulic system leaks is considerably reduced.

As a result, many European nations have made the use of bio-based lubricants mandatory, particularly in areas with fragile ecosystems. When compared to petroleum-based lubricants, bio-based lubricants perform better and stay longer because they evaporate more slowly and adhere better to metal surfaces.

Penalties imposed on the operator in the event of spills or leaks into the environment are substantially lower than those associated with petroleum-based lubricants. These factors have been influencing the adoption of bio-based lubricants across a variety of industries including oil & gas, mining, metalworking, power production, and metalworking. The introduction of various tax incentives supporting the use of bio-based lubricants has been significant in industrialized nations, and developing nations like India and China are expected to follow the trend.



The lubricant and grease market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, type, the market is classified into heavy-duty engine oils (HDEO), passenger car motor oil (PCMO), gear oil, hydraulic fluids, turbine oils, greases, compressor oil, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into power generation, automotive, heavy equipment, foods & beverages, chemical manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Guidelines

3.9. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: LUBRICANT AND GREASE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Heavy Duty Engine Oils (HDEO)

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Hydraulic fluids

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO)

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Turbine oils

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Gear Oil

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Greases

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country

4.8 Compressor oil

4.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3 Market analysis by country

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: LUBRICANT AND GREASE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Power Generation

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Automotive

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Heavy Equipment

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Food and Beverage

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Chemical Manufacturing

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: LUBRICANT AND GREASE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

