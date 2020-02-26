Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Anaysis: 9 Year Forecasts, 7MM Coverage and Epidemiology Segmentation

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Major Depressive Disorder epidemiology report contains details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, risk factors, pathogenesis, and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Major Depressive Disorder in the 7 Major Markets (MM), i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. A major depressive disorder is the most prevalent and disabling form of depression. In addition to the immediate symptoms of depression, MDD results in the poor quality of life overall decreased productivity and affect females more than males. MDD is one form of depressive illness or mood disorder. Other forms include bipolar disorder (manic-depressive illness) and dysthymia.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (12 months prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder, age-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, gender-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, severity-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, treatable cases of Major Depressive Disorder, relapsed/refractory cases of Major Depressive Disorder) scenario of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Major Depressive Disorder, explaining its causes and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology of the Major Depressive Disorder and its treatment in the 7 MM, covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , the UK) & Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , the UK) & Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Major Depressive Disorder are provided, along with assessment of the impact new therapies will have on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of global historical and forecasted Major Depressive Disorder market is included in the report, covering drug outreach in 7 MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Major Depressive Disorder market

Major Depressive Disorder Report Key Strengths

9 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Market Size by Therapies

Drugs Uptake

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

12 months of prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder

Age-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder in 7 MM

Gender-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder, in 7 MM

Severity-specific cases of Major Depressive Disorder in 7 MM

Treatable cases of Major Depressive in 7 MM

Relapsed/refractory cases of Major Depressive Disorder in 7 MM

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Disease Overview: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Sign and Symptoms

2.3. Types of Major Depressive Disorder

2.4. Causes of Major Depressive Disorder

2.5. Pathophysiology of Depression

2.6. Genetic Basis of Major Depressive Disorder

2.7. Biomarkers in MDD

2.8. Diagnosis and Severity



3. Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. 7MM Total 12 Months Prevalent Patient Population of Major Depressive Disorder



4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Major Depressive Disorder



5. Current Treatment Practices

5.1. American Psychiatric Association: Guideline on the Treatment of Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

5.2. Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Guidelines in the US and Europe

5.3. Guidelines in Spanish SHN for the Management of Major Depression in Adults

5.4. Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Guidelines in Japan

5.5. Major depressive disorder -Clinical practice review

5.6. Algorithm for the Management of Major Depressive Disorder

5.7. Algorithm for the Pharmacotherapy of MDD



6. Appendix

6.1. Report Methodology



7. Capabilities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvpm5u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

