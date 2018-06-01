Global Marine Coatings (Anti-Corrosion & Antifouling) Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand From the Oil & Gas Industry

The marine coatings market is projected to grow from USD 3.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.



The increase in the overall international trade has resulted in the increased use of sea routes for carrying out trade activities across the globe. This has led to rise in the number of bulk carriers, container ships, and general cargo ships being manufactured across the globe, thereby widening the scope of the marine coatings market. In addition, the increasing demand for marine coatings from emerging economies such as China and South Korea is expected to fuel the growth of the marine coatings market across the globe.



The marine coatings market has been segmented based on resin, product type, application, and region. Among resins, the epoxy segment is expected to lead the marine coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the outstanding chemical and water resistance offered by epoxy marine coatings. Moreover, these coatings are also extremely durable and have excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates.



Based on product type, the marine coatings market has been segmented into anti-corrosion coatings, antifouling coatings, and others. The antifouling coatings segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The growth of the antifouling coatings segment of the marine coatings market can be attributed to the capability of these coatings to reduce the growth of organisms on the underwater hull of the marine vessels. These antifouling coatings also help in reducing the fuel consumption by marine vessels, which subsequently results in reducing harmful emissions.



Based on application, the marine coatings market has been classified into cargo ships, passenger ships, boats, and others. The passenger ships segment of the marine coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The growing coastal and maritime tourism across the globe is contributing significantly to the growth of the shipping industry in the North American and European regions.



The marine coatings market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for marine coatings and is expected to continue leading the market till 2022. The growth of the Asia Pacific marine coatings market can be attributed to the recognition of countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia as ship manufacturing hubs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Marine Coatings Market

4.2 APAC Marine Coatings Market, By Resin and Country

4.3 Marine Coatings Market, By Application

4.4 Marine Coatings Market, By Product Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Shipbuilding Activities In APAC

5.2.1.2 Upcoming Shipbuilding Projects and Plans

5.2.1.3 Reduction In Fuel Consumption

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand From the Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.2.2 Advancements In Marine Coating Technologies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.2.3.2 Environmental Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Gdp Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Oil & Gas Industry and Its Impact on the Marine Coatings Market

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Shipping Industry and Its Impact on the Marine Coatings Market



6 Marine Coatings Market, By Resin

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epoxy

6.3 Alkyd

6.4 Polyurethane

6.5 Others



7 Marine Coatings Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anti-Corrosion Marine Coatings

7.3 Antifouling Coatings

7.4 Others



8 Marine Coatings Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cargo Ships

8.3 Passenger Ships

8.4 Boats

8.5 Others



9 Marine Coatings Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ppg Industries

11.2 Akzonobel

11.3 Sherwin-Williams

11.4 Hempel

11.5 Jotun

11.6 Chugoku Marine Paints

11.7 Nippon Paint

11.8 Axalta

11.9 BASF Coatings

11.10 Kansai Paint

11.11 Other Key Market Players

11.11.1 Rpm International

11.11.2 Asian Paints

11.11.3 Berger Paints

11.11.4 Shalimar Paints

11.11.5 Dupont

11.11.6 Tohpe

11.11.7 Cloverdale Paint

11.11.8 Tiger Coatings

11.11.9 Brunel Marine Coating Systems

11.11.10 Epifanes



