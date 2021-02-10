Global Market for Advanced Insulation Materials Market Report 2020-2026: New Product Development Aimed At Providing Better Thermal Protection and Light-weighting in EVs Creates Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Driving the Global Market for Advanced Insulation Materials, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers insulation materials that have very high R-values per inch and hence, are referred to as advanced insulation materials. The key materials selected are aerogel, polyimide foams and vacuum insulation panels (VIPs). These materials possess high levels of heat resistance and are highly effective in stopping the heat flow from one side to another.



The interior of a building, a vehicle, or any internal environment requires insulation to regulate the internal temperature and to protect from external factors such as heat, cold, noise, rain and dust. Insulation can reduce the cost of heating and cooling a building by more than 40%.



Regulations pertaining to thermal runway in China, the largest electric vehicle (EV) market, have called for collaboration between advanced insulation material manufacturers, EV OEMs, and battery manufacturers. The focus is to develop insulation solutions for batteries that help in efficient management of thermal runway, in case the EV catches fire, for safe evacuation of passengers. The above factor will be critical to drive business efficiencies in the next 5 to 8 years.



The regulations will come into force in China in 2021 and are expected to be introduced in other regions soon after. With many countries developing their EV policy to maximize the use of EVs by 2030, EV is expected to be a major end-use market for advanced insulation material manufacturers over the next decade.



The constant drive for attaining greater energy efficiency has led to the introduction of newer regulations in Europe in 2018. Authorities in the region aim for buildings to be carbon neutral by 2050. This energy efficiency push is motivating construction project owners to focus on developing insulation materials with high resistance and lower thermal conductance.



Provision of greater energy efficiency in comparison to competing materials is critical to drive the adoption of advanced insulation materials by the construction industry in the longer term (the next 10-15 years). A drop in prices of advanced insulation materials is also expected in the longer-term (i.e., the next 5-10 years). This will also drive the rate of adoption of insulation applications in this industry.



Manufacturers such as Svenska Aerogel are looking at disrupting the manufacturing of aerogel-based products in order to bring down prices. Aerogel is typically manufactured in batches, but the company is developing a continuous manufacturing process, which is expected to bring down prices due to economies of scale. This factor is expected to gain prominence over 5-8 years as the manufacturing technology is still in its nascent stage. Once the technology is commercialized, its adoption across industries will bring down the high prices of aerogel-based products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials

Advanced Insulation Materials - Market Overview and Scope

Advanced Insulation Materials, Selection Process

Geographic Scope

Market Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics for Advanced Insulation Materials

Performance Attributes of Advanced Insulation Materials

Other Insulation Materials

Distribution Channels for Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth Drivers for Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth Drivers Analysis for Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth Restraints for Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth Restraints Analysis for Advanced Insulation Materials

Industry Attractiveness Mapping for Advanced Insulation Materials

Forecast Assumptions, Advanced Insulation Materials

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Advanced Insulation Materials

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Advanced Insulation Materials

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Advanced Insulation Materials

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Advanced Insulation Materials

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Segment, Advanced Insulation Materials

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Segment, Advanced Insulation Materials

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Advanced Insulation Materials

Price Trends, Advanced Insulation Materials

Pricing Forecast Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials

Competitive Environment, Advanced Insulation Materials

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Aerogel

Aerogel Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Aerogel

Aerogel Design

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Aerogel

Volume Shipment Forecast by Material Type, Aerogel

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Aerogel

Pricing Forecast, Aerogel

Pricing Forecast Analysis, Aerogel

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Aerogel

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Aerogel

Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry Vertical, Aerogel

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Aerogel

Revenue Share, Aerogel

Competitive Environment, Aerogel

Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment, Aerogel

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Polyimide Foams

Polyimide Foams Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Polyimide Foams

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Polyimide Foams

Volume Shipment Forecast by Material Type, Polyimide Foams

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Polyimide Foams

Pricing Forecast, Polyimide Foams

Pricing Forecast Analysis, Polyimide Foams

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Polyimide Foams

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Polyimide Foams

Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry Vertical, Polyimide Foams

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Polyimide Foams

Revenue Share, Polyimide Foams

Competitive Environment, Polyimide Foams

Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment, Polyimide Foams

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VIP

VIP Overview

Key Growth Metrics for VIP

VIP Design

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, VIP

Volume Shipment Forecast by Material Type, VIP

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, VIP

Pricing Forecast, VIP

Pricing Forecast Analysis, VIP

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, VIP

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, VIP

Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry Vertical, VIP

Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, VIP

Revenue Share, VIP

Competitive Environment, VIP

Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment, VIP

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials, Americas

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials, Europe

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials, Asia-Pacific

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Advanced Insulation Materials, MEASA

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Industry Convergence for Battery Insulation Materials, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Product Development to Support Energy Regulations in Construction, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Optimizing Prices for Improved Market Penetration, 2020

11. Appendix

