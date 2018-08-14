Global Market Study on Ambulance Stretchers: North America to Remain Dominant Regional Market Through 2026

NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Description



This report examines the global ambulance stretchers market for the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for the ambulance stretchers market.







The global ambulance stretchers market has seen tremendous growth in the last decade.The market for ambulance stretchers is primarily driven by expanding aging demographics, launch of new private EMS providers, adoption of ambulance services in emerging markets and improving technology of stretchers.







However, high cost of ambulance rides and lack of skilled professionals are some of the prime barriers in the growth of the market.







The global ambulance stretchers market has been segmented based on:







Product Type







Technology



End Users



Regions



The report analyzes the global ambulance stretchers market in terms of value and volume (US$ Mn).The report begins with the market definition and explaining different products and technologies.







The market view point section includes PMR's analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global market. Some of the key inclusions are number of ambulances, pricing analysis and a list of major EMS providers.







The report analyzes the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years.







Regions covered in the report include:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific except China (APEC)



China



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Each of these sections analyze the regional market by product type, technology, end users and country.The regional introductory section provides a snapshot of the region and the segmental market shares.







The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in every region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.







To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house installed base model to estimate the size of the ambulance stretchers market. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the ambulance stretchers market globally. The following parameters are used to estimate the market size for the base year 2017:







Country level data for number of ambulance for calculating installed base



Average number of stretchers in an ambulance



Rate of replacement and new sales



Average cost of the ambulance stretchers



Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of ambulance stretchers mentioned in the scope of the study.The country price is captured with the local currency.







The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, PMR has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of a country.







The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved ambulance stretchers over 2018–2026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.







In the next section of the report, the 'Competitive Landscape' is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms.The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of total market revenue.







The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for key market players.Brand competition analysis enables the client to identify their position in the market in comparison to their global peers.







This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players in ambulance stretchers market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.







The next section of report analyzes the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The ambulance stretcher types covered in the report include:







Emergency Stretchers



Transport Stretchers



The next section of report analyses the market based on technology of ambulance stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The technologies covered in this report include:







Manual Stretchers



Pneumatic Stretchers



Electric Powered Stretchers



The next section of report analyses the market based on end users of ambulance stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The end users covered in this report include:







EMS Providers



Hospitals



Ambulatory Service Centers



Other Facilities







Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.







However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand key growth segments, it provides the 'Attractiveness Index' analysis, which helps to identify real market opportunities.







