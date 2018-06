Global Market Study on Eddy Current NDT Equipment: Array Scanning Segment Slated to Exhibit Significant CAGR during Forecast Period 2018-2026

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduction to Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market



Non-destructive testing methods are employed in various end use industries associated with metals and welds.The main purpose is to estimate the properties of the materials without damaging them.



Eddy Current NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) is one among the various methods used to detect flaws or change in the properties of the materials with the help of eddy current induced in the probe that penetrates into the conductive surface of the test material and shows deflection in the equipment in case of any flaw or crack.



Market Taxonomy



By Equipment Type

Inline

Offline

Rotational

Full-Body



By Technology

Single Frequency

Array Scanning

Multi Frequency

Pulsed Eddy Current



By Application

Measurement

Non-Conductive Coating Thickness

Metal Thickness

Detection

Corrosion

Flaw & Crack

Testing & inspection

Hardness Testing

Conductivity Testing

Weld Inspection

Surface Inspection

Bolt Hole & Tubing Inspection



By End Use Industry

Transportation

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Heavy Engineering Equipment



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa



