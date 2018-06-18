Global Mass Flow Controllers Market 2018-2025: Market is Expected to Generate US$ 1.58 Billion

The mass flow controller market is expected to generate US$ 1,588.0 Mn by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR 7.6% from US$ 891.9 Mn in 2017.

In our study, we have segmented the mass flow controllers market by flow rates, sensors, application, process and regionally. The different flow rates used in mass flow controllers are low flow rates, medium flow rates, and high flow rates. The sensor segment consists of two sensors namely thermal sensors and pressure sensors. Further the market is categorized on basis of application, which include gas chromatography and semiconductor. Various types of processes are chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, plasma etching, backside water cooling, and flat panel display.

The growth of mass flow controllers market is attributed to the significant rise in semiconductor manufacturing in Asian countries and the US. The mass flow controller plays a major role in semiconductors manufacturing as it impacts directly on the quality and efficiency of the final product. As the manufacturing of semiconductors is increasing at an exponential rate over the years the demand for technologically enhanced mass flow conductors is also surging.

Moreover, with the advent of low gas flow rate, less processing time, and constantly plasma processing, the run to run repeatability and steady state performance of mass flow controllers is also gaining prominence among the semiconductor manufacturers. In most of the semiconductor manufacturing processes, the key critical variable is mass and not volume. The thermal mass flow controllers are resistant to changes in inlet pressures and temperature, which makes the systems or mechanism capable of providing direct measurement of mass flow.



The other methods involved in measurement of gas or liquid flow in semiconductor products manufacturing involves measurement of volume flow, and needs to measure pressure and temperature separately to calculate and control mass and density flow. On the other hand, mass flow controllers (MFC) measures and controls molecular flow, which does not require any separate data, this makes the system or mechanism capable to deliver accurate results, which in turn makes the system more reliable.



Pertaining to these benefits of mass flow controllers over other mechanisms, the manufacturers of semiconductor products are increasing adopting this technology, which is helping the market for mass flow controller to expand in the current scenario and is also foreseen to propel the market in the future.



The mass flow controllers' manufacturers are encountering huge demand in the current times, as the semiconductor manufacturing is rising exponentially in Asia Pacific and North America regions. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers in Europe are also increasing their production, which is again pressurizing the MFC manufacturers to increase their production.



The mass flow controller market players are witnessing significant need for ease of technology in MFCs, which will allow the system to be unaffected or capable of autocorrecting the gas flowing throughout. Other parameters on which the manufacturers are emphasizing on are resisting humidity, pressure loss and insensitivity. These developments are anticipated to bolster the market in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study



2. Key Takeaways

2.1 Asia Pacific Is Foreseen To Exhibit Prime Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

2.2 Semiconductor Application Is The Most Prominent Application In Mass Flow Controller Market



3. Mass Flow Controller Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Mass Flow Controller Market - By Flow Rate

3.2.2 Global Mass Flow Controller Market - By Sensors

3.2.3 Global Mass Flow Controller Market - By Application

3.2.4 Global Mass Flow Controller Market - By Process

3.2.5 Global Mass Flow Controller Market - By Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 Political:

3.3.1.1 Us Government Initiatives Affecting Semiconductor Industry

3.3.2 Economical

3.3.2.1 Availability Of Large Number Of Technology Leaders

3.3.3 Social

3.3.3.1 Continuous Demand For Miniaturization

3.3.4 Technological:

3.3.4.1 Technologically Well-Equipped Semiconductor Industry

3.3.5 Political:

3.3.5.1 Government Support For Importing Advanced Electronic Products

3.3.6 Economical

3.3.6.1 Increase In Adoption Of Electronics

3.3.7 Social

3.3.7.1 Surging Adoption Of Home Automation Products

3.3.8 Technological:

3.3.8.1 Increase In Automation Industry

3.3.9 Political:

3.3.9.1 Political Stability In Electronics Manufacturing Nations

3.3.10 Economical

3.3.10.1 Growing Economy

3.3.10.2 Increase In Government Spending

3.3.11 Social

3.3.11.1 Flourishing Consumer Electronics Industry

3.3.12 Technological:

3.3.12.1 Rapid Technological Advancements And Adoption Rate

3.3.13 Political:

3.3.13.1 Improving Political Stability

3.3.14 Economical

3.3.14.1 Balanced Technological Growth In Row

3.3.15 Social

3.3.15.1 Cultural Barriers

3.3.16 Technological:

3.3.16.1 Adoption Of Advanced Technologies



4. Mass Flow Controller Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Demand For Mass Flow Controller In Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.1.2 Volumetric Measurements Are Less Reliable Than Mass Measurements

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Variations In Differential Pressure

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Innovation And Introduction Of Technologically Enriched Mass Flow Controllers

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Focus On Delivering Technologies As Per Customer Requirement

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5. Mass Flow Controller - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Mass Flow Controller Market Overview



6. Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Flow Rate

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Mass Flow Controller Market Breakdown, By Flow Rate, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Low Flow Rate Market

6.4 Medium Flow Rate Market

6.5 High Flow Rate Market



7. Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Sensors

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Mass Flow Controller Market Breakdown, By Sensors, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Pressure Sensors Market

7.4 Thermal Sensors Market



8. Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 -Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Mass Flow Controller Market Breakdown, By Application, 2017 & 2025

8.3 Gas Chromatography Market

8.4 Semiconductors Market



9. Mass Flow Controller Market Qualitative Analysis - Process

9.1 Overview

9.2 CVD Market

9.3 PVD Market

9.4 Plasma Etching Process Market

9.5 Back Side Water Cooling Market

9.6 FPD Market



10. Global Mass Flow Controller - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Landscape Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning

12.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



13. Mass Flow Controller Market, Key Company Profiles



Brooks Instruments

Horiba Stec Co. Ltd.

MKS Instrument

Hitachi Metals Inc.

Bronkhorst

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Axertis AG

Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.

Alicat Scientific, Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

