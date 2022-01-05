Global Mass Notification Systems Markets, 2020 & 2021-2028: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, New Product Launches, Trends, and Competitive Strategies Adopted by Key Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market, By Solution, By Application, By Vertical, By Product, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emergency management is a branch of mass notification systems, which deals with emergency management and monitoring.

An emergency management system has many sub branches which include disaster management, security management and civil protection. These emergency management sub branches are there to assist public and private organizations in dealing with emergencies ranging from terrorist attacks to natural disasters.

Public organizations like police departments, fire departments and other municipal departments get bulk of their operations and their budgeting power from federal government sources. The federal government also ensures that these emergency services are provided free of cost to all individuals, communities and organizations.



Emergency mass notification systems are designed for multiple use case scenarios. An emergency management system is a single channel communication platform that organizations and businesses may use to instantly alert workers in the event of a potential emergency.

During an emergency, like a natural disaster, terrorist attack or cyber-attack, in which many people will lose their lives, this technology is used to instantly send out bulk notifications to all subscribers using different channels, like text message, email, telephone calls and others. This will ensure speedy communication and responses.



Market Dynamics:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global mass notification systems market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Wahsega launched Carina, a next-generation mass notification system.



Moreover, launch of integrated solutions is also expected to aid in growth of the global mass notification systems market. For instance, in April 2021, GeoComm, a provider of public safety location intelligence, and Rave Mobile Safety, a provider of critical communication and collaboration technology, announced integration of authoritative 9-1-1 location data into emergency mass notification system.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mass notification systems market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global mass notification systems market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include AtHoc, Inc.-(BlackBerry Limited), F24 AG, Eaton Corporation plc, xMatters, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Omnilert, LLC IBM Corporation, Mir3, Inc., Siemens AG, Metis Secure Solutions, LLC, and Everbridge, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global mass notification systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mass notification systems market

Detailed Segmentation:

Companies Mentioned

AtHoc Inc

F24 AG

Eaton Corporation plc

xMatters Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Omnilert LLC

IBM Corporation

Mir3 Inc.

Siemens AG

Metis Secure Solutions LLC

Everbridge Inc

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Solution:

In-building Solution

Wide-area Solution

Distributed Recipient Solutions

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Application:

Interoperable Emergency Communication

Integrated Public Alert and Warning

Business Continuity (BC) & Disaster Recovery (DR)

Business Operation

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Vertical:

Commercial

Education

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Defense

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Government Institutions

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Product:

Hardware

Software

Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptveho

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

