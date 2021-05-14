Global Material Test Equipment Market Report 2021: Growth Potential led by Drive to Improve Sustainability in Automotive and Aerospace Industries
May 14, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Material Test Equipment Market 2021 - Emphasis on Zero-defect Manufacturing Powering Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes the global trends in the material test equipment market across different industries. This is a mature market and material test equipment finds use in verticals such as automotive, aerospace, metals and plastics.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on the CAPEX spending of customers both in the automotive and aerospace industries, globally. The study provides an outlook on when the market is likely to revive and asses the next 5 years.
The market has been segmented by product type and region. With businesses impacted considerably due to supply chain disruption and reduced demand globally, 2020 witnessed a considerable decline in the demand for material test equipment products. Despite several countries beginning to relax restrictions, it is unlikely that demand will return to the pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021.
The market has been segmented by product type and region. The study covers a market share analysis of the top competitors. The study also identifies the prominent channels of distribution used in this market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for 2017 through 2025.
The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
The top companies offer several products in addition to offering automated testing machines. The demand for high-quality products that meet international standards will continue to drive demand for testing equipment globally.
The report discusses the various trends, drivers, and restraints that are impacting the material test equipment market across the different industries, and the business impact of these drivers and restraints on the enterprises, service providers, and small and medium businesses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Material Test Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market
- Material Test Equipment Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Material Test Equipment Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Material Test Equipment Market
- Distribution Channels for Material Test Equipment Market
- Growth Drivers for Material Test Equipment Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Material Test Equipment Market
- Growth Restraints for Material Test Equipment Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Material Test Equipment Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Material Test Equipment Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market
- Competitive Environment, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Share, Material Test Equipment Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market
- Challenges and Technology Advancements, Material Test Equipment Market
- What Issues Will Industry 4.0 Help Resolve in Material Testing?
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Universal Testing Machines
- Key Growth Metrics for Universal Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast, Universal Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Universal Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Universal Testing Machines Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines
- Key Growth Metrics for Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hardness Testing Machines
- Key Growth Metrics for Hardness Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast, Hardness Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Hardness Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hardness Testing Machines Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Impact Testing Machines
- Key Growth Metrics for Impact Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast, Impact Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Impact Testing Machines Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Impact Testing Machines Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Material Test Equipment Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Material Testing for Additive Manufacturing Quality Assurance, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Industry 4.0 Enabling Automated Material Testing, 2020
8. Next Steps
