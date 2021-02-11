Global Media Buying Agencies and Representative Firms Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Media Buying Agencies and Representative Firms Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global media buying agencies and representative firms market.



This report focuses on media buying agencies and representative firms market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the media buying agencies and representative firms market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global media buying agencies and representative firms market is expected to decline from $60.36 billion in 2019 to $59.76 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.98%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $70.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.55%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the media buying agencies and representative firms? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Media Buying Agencies and Representative Firms market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider media buying agencies and representative firms market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The media buying agencies and representative firms market section of the report gives context. It compares the media buying agencies and representative firms market with other segments of the media buying agencies and representative firms market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, media buying agencies and representative firms indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the media buying agencies and representative firms market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In October 2018, the Interpublic Group (IPG), a US-based publicly traded advertising company acquired California-based Acxiom LLC (formerly known as Acxiom Marketing Solutions), a SaaS company offering a data connectivity platform, for $2 billion. The acquisition has brought together IPG's media, consumer insights, marketing services, and analytics capabilities with Acxiom's expertise in data and integration. This merger is expected to provide IPG strong financial benefits and revenue generation opportunities across a range of data-driven marketing solutions. Acxiom is an American database marketing company selling customer and business information for targeted advertising campaigns.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market covered in this report is segmented by services into media buying service; media planning service; media representative firms; other services. It is also segmented by mode into offline; online and by application into BFSI; consumer goods and retail; government and public sector; IT and telecom; healthcare; media and entertainment.



The COVID 19 uncertainty is likely to limit the growth of media buying agencies and representative firms. The strict restrictions on the movement of people and lockdowns have impacted many industries including out of home (OOH) and print advertising. For instance, lockdown in India started from March 25, 2020, and extended for more than five months. During the lockdown, only essential commodities and medical emergency services were permitted to operate. 90% of the advertising work in India was affected due to the COVID pandemic according to The Association of Advertising Producers' (ASAP) report. The advertisement spending also declined by 9% in Europe, 7% in Germany, and 12% in France. According to Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), almost 24% of media buyers and planners had kept their spending on hold till the end of the second quarter of 2020 while 46% said that they have adjusted their spending across the same period. Therefore, the COVID 19 pandemic is a major factor restraining the growth of media buying agencies and representative firms market.



An increasing number of political events, sports events, festivals, and high budget movies is anticipated to contribute to the demand for media buying agencies and representative firms' market. For instance, for the 2020 US presidential elections, the Democratic Party has released ads in 14 Indian languages to encourage the voters of Indian origin. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group in the USA estimated the campaigning cost for the 2020 presidential elections to be around $10.8 billion.



According to the leading advertising and digital communications group Dentsu Aegis Network, in 2018, the total media and advertisement market was estimated to be around $613.5 billion on account of major global events such as the Winter Olympics & Paralympics, the FIFA World Cup in Russia. In 2020, Burning Man, one of the biggest global music fests hosted 70,000 people across the globe in Nevada, US, allowing advertisers to reach a large target audience at a time. Therefore, crowd gathering occasions like political events, sports events, and festivals are driving the media buying agencies and representative firms market.



