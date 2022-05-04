Global Medical Imaging and Informatics Outlook Report 2022 - OEMs are Focusing Investments on Smart Manufacturing Techniques, which will Boost Production by 1.5x in Comparison to Pre-pandemic Times

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging and Informatics Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global medical imaging and informatics market and predicts its evolution.

Highlights include the key challenges that imaging departments across the world are facing and the market response to these concerns. Cost reduction, clinical outcomes, workforce burnout, workflow efficiency, patient experience, and reimbursement are the priorities for provider stakeholders.

These priorities may vary in strength, depending on region or provider profile, but they are the most common across institutions, especially in the public sector. Business models such as innovative pricing, equipment financing/leasing, and the hybrid/expanded use of a product for multiple clinical applications will boost product adoption in the global hospital industry.

The global medical imaging and informatics market is experiencing significant changes with the emergence of advanced technologies, the changing consumer landscape and priorities, consolidation among radiology practices, mergers and acquisitions, portability, regulatory and reimbursement changes, smart manufacturing, local and global manufacturing, evolving clinical and administrative needs, and effective supply chain strategies, which are pushing market participants to explore options to maintain their competitive edge.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based platforms are creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago. Institutions across the world are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated the already overstretched financial resources and, consequently, prompted a drastic change in enterprises' mode of engagement with vendors.

With the entry of many start-ups in both imaging and informatics, the competition is expected to intensify to such an extent that many market leaders will compete to establish strategic partnerships or acquisitions with small start-ups to expand their product/solution portfolios.



Efficiency and productivity continue to be the focus areas for both hospitals and vendors in 2022. As the medical imaging industry evolves rapidly, opportunities will open up for vendors to grow through inorganic routes/partnerships and widen their portfolio of product offerings.



Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Regional Recovery

Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging and Informatics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Global Medical Imaging and Informatics Dashboard

Medical Imaging Market Segmentation

Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation

Growth Environment

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis

Sustainability Initiatives - Impact Analysis

5. Revenue Trends, 2022

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - Medical Imaging and Informatics

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Imaging Informatics

Segment Performance - Historic Sales and Forecast

Forecast Discussion - Medical Imaging and Informatics

Regional Trend Analysis, Medical Imaging

Regional Trend Analysis Discussion, Medical Imaging

Regional Trend Analysis, Imaging Informatics

Regional Trend Analysis Discussion, Imaging Informatics

6. Top 5 Predictions, 2022

Prediction 1 - The Deployment of AI-based Workflow Solutions in Radiology will Increase by 2-3x In 2022, Which will Improve Workflow Efficiency, Increase Clinical Confidence, and Reduce Radiologists' Burnout Levels

Prediction 2 - OEMs are Focusing Investments on Smart Manufacturing Techniques, which will Boost Production by 1.5x in Comparison to Pre-pandemic Times

Prediction 3 - M&A Transactions in Private Radiology will Increase by 2-3x in Comparison to Pre-pandemic Times

Prediction 4 - Cloud-driven Capabilities such as Advanced Analytics, AI, ML, and Data Interoperability will Observe a Growth Potential of 1.3x in Enterprise Imaging Informatics in 2022

Revenue Forecast, Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging and Informatics

Prediction 5 - The Outpatient-focused Radiology Marketplace will Continue to Grow by More than 40% in 2022 due to Positive Forces such as Patient Demographics, Consumerism, Chronic Diseases, and Technological Advancements

7. Medical Imaging Segment Outlook, 2022

Medical Imaging - 2022 Market Snapshot

8. Imaging Informatics Segment Outlook, 2022

Imaging Informatics - 2022 Market Snapshot

Medical Imaging and Informatics - Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Commercialization of Augmented Intelligence and Digital Twin Technology to Increase with Affordability and Use of AR and VR in Medical Imaging

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI-based Workflow Applications in Radiology to Enhance Radiologists' Reading Experience, Increase Efficiency, and Decrease Workload

Growth Opportunity 3 - Precision Medicine in Imaging to Easily Address Medical Disorders through Preventive and Therapeutic Interventions

9. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3rs7n

