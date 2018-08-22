Global Medical Pendant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2025 - Technological Developments in the Medical Pendants Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Pendant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fixed, Fixed Retractable, Single Arm Movable, Double & Multiarm Movable, Accessories), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical pendant market size is anticipated to reach USD 159.01 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

Availability of technologically advanced devices and favorable government initiatives are some of the key trends contributing to market growth.

Medical pendants are used by healthcare professionals for positioning various medical devices and other necessary objects while performing procedures or surgeries. Globally, healthcare professionals are acknowledging their benefits and increasing adopting them in surgery, endoscopy, anesthesia, ICU procedures, and other healthcare specialties such as obstetrics and gynecology.

Technological developments, such as button-press enabled medical pendants, facilitate system's arm movement as required. Devices with various ultraflexible configurations & multifaceted designs are commercially available and focused on fulfilling requirements of healthcare specialties. They are gaining traction worldwide. This is estimated to propel the market.

Presence of favorable government initiatives, such as the initiative by the Indian government pertaining to indigenous manufacture of medical equipment, is anticipated to provide an upthrust to the market. The government of Jordan expanded its e-health initiative system to public hospitals and beyond. This, coupled with rising medical tourism, is likely to boost the demand for these devices in the country during the forecast period. The International Trade Administration stated that medical tourism generates more than USD 1.2 billion revenue annually in Jordan. In 2014, around 250,000 patients traveled to Jordan for treatment and this number is expected to reach 300,000 by 2018.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The fixed segment represented a considerable share in the market in 2016 owing to higher usage of these devices in various healthcare specialties such as surgeries, anesthesia, endoscopy, and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) procedures

The ICU segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing global burden of critical illness coupled with rising number of patient admissions into ICUs is resulting in growth in the number of intensive care units, thereby supplementing the growth of the segment

North America is poised to be the leading revenue comtributor in the market during the forecast period due to local presence of key players and growing geriatric population, coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1 Executive Summary



1.1 Market Snapshot







Chapter 2 Research Methodology



2.1 Information Procurement



2.2 Information or Data Analysis



2.3 Market Formulation & Validation



2.4 Region-wise Market Calculation



2.4.1 Region-wise market: Base estimates



2.4.2 Global market: CAGR calculation



2.4.3 Region-based segment share calculation



2.5 List of Secondary Sources







Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope



3.1.1 Market driver analysis



3.1.1.1 Growing demand for medical pendants



3.1.1.2 A surge in the number of healthcare professionals, clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare centers



3.1.1.3 Technological developments in the medical pendants



3.1.1.4 Presence of favorable government initiatives



3.1.2 Market restraint analysis



3.1.2.1 High cost of medical pendant systems



3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping



3.3 Medical Pendant - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)



3.3.1 Market SWOT analysis, by factor (political & legal, economic, and technological)



3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's







Chapter 4 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Medical Pendant Market: Product Movement Analysis



4.2 Fixed



4.2.1 Fixed market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



4.3 Fixed Retractable



4.4 Single Arm Movable



4.5 Double and Multiarm Movable



4.6 Accessories







Chapter 5 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5.1 Medical Pendant Market: Application Movement Analysis



5.2 Hospitals



5.2.1 Hospitals market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.2.2 Operating Theatre (OT) & Recovery Room (RR)



5.2.3 Intensive Care Unit (ICU)



5.2.4 Emergency Room (ER)



5.2.5 Ward



5.3 Clinics



5.4 Others







Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product and Application







Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape





Elektra Hellas S.A .

. Starkstrom

Brandon Medical Co Ltd

Skytron LLC

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Surgiris

BeaconMeds

MEDIMAXKOREA

Tedisel Medical

Megasan Medikal

