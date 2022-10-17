Global Medical Power Supply Market Report 2022: Economic Development and Increased Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

Oct 17, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Power Supply Market by Converter Type (AC-DC, DC-DC), Application (MRI, ECG, EEG, PET, CT Scan, Ultrasound, X-ray, RF Mammography, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment), Manufacturing Type (Enclosed, External, U Bracket) - Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical power supply market is projected to reach USD 1968.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 1438.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. Advances in power supplies for medical equipment, increasing demand for energy-efficient AC/DC-DC/DC power supplies, and Supportive government regulations for effective air and water pollution monitoring and control, supportive regulations and standards for cleanrooms and manufacturing, growing focus on the quality of food products, and technological advancement & new product launch to drive the growth of the market globally. However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market.
The AC-DC power supply segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022
Based on the converter type, the global medical power supply market is segmented into AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies. The AC-DC power supply segment to hold the largest share of the global medical power supply market in 2022. AC-DC power supplies are compatible with various diagnostic imaging devices, such as MRI and X-ray systems. Thus, the growing adoption of such systems in hospitals, diagnostics centers, ASCs, and other healthcare facilities is expected to support market growth.
The external power supply segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on architecture, the global medical power supply market is segmented into enclosed, open-frame, external, U-bracket, configurable, and encapsulated power supply. The external power supply segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The growing adoption of external power supplies for home healthcare applications is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
In terms of application, patient monitoring equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2021
Based on the application, the medical power supply market is segmented into diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitoring equipment, home use and wearable medical equipment, implantable medical devices, dental equipment, surgical equipment, and other medical devices. The patient monitoring equipment segment held the largest share of the global medical power supply market in 2021, primarily due to the developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and increasing public-private funding for installing advanced patient monitoring equipment.
The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
The APAC is home to seven of the most populous countries and over 60% of the global population. The sheer magnitude of the population coupled with strong economic indicators has created massive potential in the region. Thus, medical device companies across the globe are focusing on entering and expanding in the APAC. With the escalating demand for healthcare services, medical devices play a key role in the overall market. Development of diagnostic labs, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strict regulations for medical power supply (in countries like Japan, China, and India) to drive market in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Market Penetration of Portable and Integrated Medical Devices
- Growing Adoption of Home-Use Healthcare Products
- Increased Research Spending on Energy-Efficient Power Supplies
- Technology Evolution in Power Supplies and Ecosystem
- ZVS Circuit
- PC Board Core Transformers
- Digital Control and Fan-Less Medical Power Supplies
- Emergence of Gallium Nitride-Based Semiconductors
Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards
Opportunities
- Economic Development and Increased Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries
- Emerging High-Voltage Dc Power Sources
- Increasing Accessibility of Products
Challenges
- Grey Market for Low-Quality Products
- Difficult Adaption of Device System Interface
- Technical Limitations of Power Supply
