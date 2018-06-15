Global Medication Pouch Inspection System Market Analysis & Trends 2018-2027 by Machine Type, Operating Speed, End-User & Geography

The Global Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the major important trends that the market is witnessing include rapid growth in automation and rising demand for packaging from various end users.

By machine type, the market is categorized into table top and automatic. Depending on the operating speed, the market is segmented into up to 50 pouches/min, 50-75 pouches/min and 75 & above.

Based on the end user, the market is divided into long term care pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and mail order pharmacies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rapid Growth in Automation

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Packaging from Various End Users

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Medication Pouch Inspection Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market, By Machine Type

4.1 Table-top

4.2 Automatic



5 Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market, By Operating Speed

5.1 Up to 50 pouches/min

5.2 50-75 pouches/min

5.3 75 & above



6 Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Long-term Care Pharmacies

6.2 Retail Pharmacies

6.3 Hospital Pharmacies

6.4 Mail Order Pharmacies



7 Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Arxium Inc

9.2 Global Factories B.V.

9.3 JVM Co., Ltd

9.4 Parata Systems, Inc.

9.5 TCGRx

9.6 ZiuZ Holding B.V

9.7 Rowa

9.8 RxSafe LLC



