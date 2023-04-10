Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Strategic Business Report 2023: Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

LG MMA Corp.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Lucite International Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Thai MMA Co., Ltd.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Methyl Methacrylate - Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw Material

Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications

Recent Market Activity

Sizing the Market

Fast Facts

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA

Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market

Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth

Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green

PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market

Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices

Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions

Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand

Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry

Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement

Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction

Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends

Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute

WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement

Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO

