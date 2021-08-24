Global Microbiome Landscape Grant Analytics Report 2021: Top 50 Funding Agencies, Institutions, & Researchers with the Most Funding
Several pioneering studies from 2006 including landmark projects such as the Human microbiome project, the EU MetaHit projects, laid the foundation for this field, showing an upward trend to 2019.
For the first time, there was a marked dip in funding amount in 2020. Funding dropped from $1.9B in 2019 to $1.1B in 2020, impacted by COVID.
One could expect 2021 to catch up and reflect the 5-year upward trend from 2015- 2019 as several publicly traded life science companies such as Illumina have indicated that their core business can be expected to rebound in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology
- Microbiome Based Grants Analytics (2011-2020)
- Funding trend
- Distribution by region and countries
- Distribution by diseases
- Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Grants
- Top 50 Institutions with the most Funding
- Top 50 Researchers with the most Funding
Companies Mentioned
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Harvard University
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- University of Southern California
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Michigan
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Washington
- Spanish National Research Council
- Imperial College London
- Baylor College of Medicine
- ETH Zurich
- University of Warwick
- University of Minnesota
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Oregon Health & Science University
- University of Copenhagen
- University of York
- University of Manchester
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology
- University College Cork
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- University of Florida
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Zagreb
- University of California, San Diego
- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne
- University of Lausanne
- University of Queensland
- University of Bern
- Cornell University
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Montana State University
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Agricultural Research Service - Northeast Area
- Michigan State University
- University of Massachusetts System
- University of Zurich
- Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
- UNSW Sydney
- University of Western Australia
- Johns Hopkins University
- Wageningen University & Research
- Australian National University
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- University of Maryland, Baltimore
- Aarhus University
- University of Newcastle Australia
