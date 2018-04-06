Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2018-2022 with BGI, Clinical-Microbiomics, Diversigen, GATC Biotech & Second Genome Dominating

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiome sequencing services market to grow at a CAGR of 22.10% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing awareness of microbiome in cancer development and therapy. The knowledge regarding interactions between host and microbiome can help understanding the impact which microbes have on human health. Microbes can have both positive and negative impact on health and hence, this knowledge can help researchers understand the contribution of microbiome community in both cancer development as well as its therapy.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in chronic and infectious diseases. Over the years, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV AIDS, and hepatitis has increased rapidly. For instance, according to the CDC, 3.2 billion people around the world are at risk of malaria.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of sequencing systems. Although NGS has significantly reduced the cost of microbiome, the products and services used in NGS are expensive, therefore, small-scale laboratories cannot buy them. Since, microbiome sequencing involves handling high throughput data, maintaining precision and accuracy, it requires highly professional personnel and cutting-edge technology and machinery.
Key vendors
- BGI
- Clinical-Microbiomics
- Diversigen
- GATC Biotech
- Second Genome
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Comparison by end-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Academic institutes and research laboratories
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Regional comparison
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing awareness of microbiome in cancer development and therapy
- Growing demand for highly accurate forensic tools
- Increasing adoption of microbiome sequencing in clinical workflows
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
