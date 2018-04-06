Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2018-2022 with BGI, Clinical-Microbiomics, Diversigen, GATC Biotech & Second Genome Dominating

The global microbiome sequencing services market to grow at a CAGR of 22.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing awareness of microbiome in cancer development and therapy. The knowledge regarding interactions between host and microbiome can help understanding the impact which microbes have on human health. Microbes can have both positive and negative impact on health and hence, this knowledge can help researchers understand the contribution of microbiome community in both cancer development as well as its therapy.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in chronic and infectious diseases. Over the years, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV AIDS, and hepatitis has increased rapidly. For instance, according to the CDC, 3.2 billion people around the world are at risk of malaria.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of sequencing systems. Although NGS has significantly reduced the cost of microbiome, the products and services used in NGS are expensive, therefore, small-scale laboratories cannot buy them. Since, microbiome sequencing involves handling high throughput data, maintaining precision and accuracy, it requires highly professional personnel and cutting-edge technology and machinery.

Key vendors

BGI

Clinical-Microbiomics

Diversigen

GATC Biotech

Second Genome

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic institutes and research laboratories

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Overview

Regional comparison

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing awareness of microbiome in cancer development and therapy

Growing demand for highly accurate forensic tools

Increasing adoption of microbiome sequencing in clinical workflows

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



