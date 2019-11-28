Global Microneedles & Needle-Free Injection Systems/Jet Injectors Market, 2019-2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microneedles and Needle-Free Injection Systems / Jet Injectors (Devices based on Spring, Gas and Other Mechanisms) Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic clinical conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, certain types of neurological disorders, and cancer, are considered to be among the leading causes of death and disability across the world. The Center for Managing Chronic Disease at the University of Michigan recently reported that over 50% of the global population is suffering from some form of chronic disease.

Despite significant advances in drug/therapy development for the treatment of chronic diseases, there are several concerns related to the delivery of such therapeutics. Since most medications are developed for parenteral delivery, dosing errors and accidental needlestick injuries are some of the primary areas of concern. In fact, needle phobia is officially recognized as a medical condition by the American Psychiatric Association in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and is known to affect nearly 10% of the population.

The Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act, which was signed into law in the US in November 2000, encouraged the development of a variety of needleless syringes/safety syringes, such as needle-free injection systems, microneedle patches and microneedle pens. A sustained focus towards self-injection has also facilitated significant advances in drug development and administration. In fact, the self-injection devices market is characterized by the presence of a myriad of advanced and innovative drug delivery solutions, such as (in alphabetical order) autoinjectors, jet injectors, large volume wearable injectors, microneedles, pen injectors, needleless syringes and prefilled syringes.



The concept of needle free drug delivery is realized using a variety of actuation mechanisms (such as spring- or gas-powered devices) that are capable of facilitating the delivery of therapeutic interventions without the use of needles. On the other hand, microneedles are extremely minute needles (of the order of a few micrometers), which are designed to deliver drugs across the dermis. It is worth highlighting that such delivery systems are primarily based on the subcutaneous/intradermal and transdermal routes.

The field of needleless drug delivery continues to witness significant advances, in terms of innovation in drug/therapy administration (such as dose tracking and real-time updates) and the development of compatible drug formulations. As a result, several stakeholders in the healthcare industry have developed interest in this upcoming field, and have launched product development/commercialization initiatives in the recent past.



Scope of the Report



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities associated with the needle-free injection systems and microneedles market, over the next 10-12 years. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the needle-free injection systems market, featuring a comprehensive list of device developers and analysis based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of various products (under development and commercialized), details on intellectual property portfolio, route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular, intradermal and others), type of load (solid and liquid), usability (disposable and reusable), actuation mechanism (spring-based, gas-powered and others), capacity of the device (in terms of volume of drug delivered) and target disease areas.

An overview of the current market landscape of microneedle devices, featuring a comprehensive list of device developers and analysis based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of various products (under development and commercialized), details on intellectual property portfolio, type of microneedle device (hollow, solid and dissolving), route of administration (subcutaneous, transdermal, intradermal and others), microneedle length and target disease areas.

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of both needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer company) and key product specifications. For needle-free injection systems, specifications, such as therapeutic area, route of administration, maximum device volume, usability, size of intellectual property portfolio, and commercial availability, were considered. For microneedles, specifications, such as therapeutic area, route of administration, length of microneedle, and size of intellectual property portfolio, were considered.

A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are anticipated to be developed in combination with needle free injectors and microneedles in the near future; the analysis is based on a variety of relevant parameters, such as (in alphabetical order) current status of development, dose concentration, dosing frequency, route of administration, type of dose (standard/weight dependent), expected patent expiry (relevant only for marketed drugs) and information on product sales (relevant only for marketed drugs).

An informed business portfolio analysis based on an attractiveness and competitiveness (AC) framework, highlighting the current worth of different types of needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices.

Elaborate profiles of prominent product developers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio and recent developments.

A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations within the medical device industry. It includes a brief description of the various regulatory guidelines for medical devices and highlights the challenges associated with the manufacturing of such products. In addition, it features a list of contract manufacturers that claim to offer services for drug delivery devices and their geographical landscape.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices. Based on various parameters, such as number of marketed/pipeline products, existing price of devices (for commercially available products only) and estimated annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.

For needle-free injection systems, the report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different types of actuation mechanisms (spring-based, gas powered and others), [B] routes of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal), [C] target disease indication (infectious diseases, diabetes, pain disorders and others), [D] product usability (disposable and re-usable) and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World).

Similarly, the projected future opportunity for microneedle devices has been analyzed across [A] various types of microneedle devices (hollow, solid and dissolving), [B] target disease indication (infectious diseases, osteoarthritis, pain disorders, cancer, and others), [C] type of intervention (vaccines, therapeutic agent and others), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Michael Schrader , CEO and Founder, Vaxess Technologies

, CEO and Founder, Vaxess Technologies Patrick Anquetil , CEO, Portal Instruments

, CEO, Portal Instruments Henry King , Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Key Topics Covered



1 PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2. Conventional Parenteral Drug Delivery

3.2.1. Needlestick Injuries

3.2.2. Incidence and Cost Burden Related to Needlestick Injuries

3.3. Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery

3.3.1. Key Drivers of Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Systems

3.3.1.1. Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

3.3.1.2. Healthcare Cost Savings

3.3.1.3. Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations

3.3.1.4. Growing Injectable Drugs Market

3.3.1.5. Need for Improving Medication Adherence

3.4. Needle-Free Injection Technology

3.4.1. Key Components of Needle-Free Injection Systems

3.4.1.1. Injection Device

3.4.1.2. Nozzle

3.4.1.3. Pressure Source

3.4.2. Operating Mechanism

3.4.3. Classification of Injectors based on Type of Load

3.4.3.1. Powder-based Injectors

3.4.3.2. Liquid-based Injectors

3.4.3.3. Depot Projectile-based Injectors

3.4.4. Injectors based on Different Actuation Mechanisms

3.4.4.1. Spring Loaded Jet Injectors

3.4.4.2. Battery Powdered Jet Injectors

3.4.4.3. Gas Powdered Jet Injectors

3.4.4.4. Laser Powered Injectors

3.4.4.5. Lorentz Force-based Injectors

3.5. Drug Delivery through Microneedle Devices

3.5.1. Types of Microneedle Devices

3.5.2. Advantages of Microneedle Devices

3.5.3. Fabrication of Microneedle Devices

3.5.4. Operating Mechanism of Microneedle Devices

3.6. Needle-Free Injection Systems and Microneedle Devices: Unaddressed Challenges

3.7. Future of Needle-Free Injection Systems and Microneedle Devices



4 NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS: MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Needle-Free Injection Systems: List of Developers

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.3. Needle-Free Injection Systems: List of Available / Under Development Devices

4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Load

4.3.2. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.3. Analysis by Actuation Mechanism

4.3.4. Analysis by Status of Development

4.3.5. Analysis by Patent Availability

4.4. Needle-Free Injection Systems: Additional Information

4.4.1. Analysis by Target Disease Area

4.4.2. Analysis by Device Capacity

4.4.3. Analysis by Product Usability

4.5. Needle-Free Injection Systems: Recent Partnerships (2015-2019)



5 MICRONEEDLE DEVICES: MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Microneedle Devices: List of Developers

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

5.3. Microneedle Devices: List of Available / Under Development Devices

5.3.1. Analysis by Type of Microneedle Devices

5.3.2. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.3.3. Analysis by Length of the Needle

5.3.4. Analysis by Target Disease Area

5.3.5. Analysis by Patent Availability



6 PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Needle-Free Injection Systems

6.4.1. Spring-based Needle-Free Injection Systems

6.4.2. Gas-powered Needle-Free Injection Systems

6.4.3. Other Needle-Free Injection Systems

6.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Microneedle Devices

6.5.1. Hollow Microneedle Devices

6.5.2. Solid Microneedle Devices

6.5.3. Dissolving Microneedle Devices

6.5.4. Other Microneedle Devices



7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Product Portfolio

7.2.2.1. Iject

7.2.2.2. Vitajet

7.2.2.3. Serojet

7.2.2.4. ZetaJet

7.2.2.5. Biojector 2000

7.2.2.6. Jupiter Jet

7.2.2.7. ID PEN

7.3. Medical International Technology

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Product Portfolio

7.3.2.1. MED-JET MBX

7.3.2.2. MED-JET H4

7.3.2.3. MED-JET H-III

7.3.2.4. Meso-Jet

7.4. D'Antonio Consultants International

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Product Portfolio

7.4.2.1. LectraJet HS

7.4.2.2. LectraJet M3 RA

7.4.2.3. LectraJet M4 RA

7.5. Enesi Pharma

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Product Portfolio

7.5.2.1. ImplaVax

7.6. PharmaJet

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Product Portfolio

7.6.2.1. PharmaJet Stratis

7.6.2.2. Tropis

7.7. Inolife Sciences

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Product Portfolio

7.7.2.1. Inojex 30

7.7.2.2. Nanojex

7.8. Valeritas

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Product Portfolio

7.8.2.1. V-Go

7.9. NanoPass Technologies

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Product Portfolio

7.9.2.1. MicronJet600

7.9.2.2. MicroPyramid

7.10. 3M

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Product Portfolio

7.10.2.1. Hollow Microstructured Transdermal System

7.10.2.2. Solid Microstructured Transdermal System

7.11. Micropoint Technologies

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Product Portfolio

7.11.2.1. Micropoint Patch

7.11.2.2. Hollow Microneedle Hub

7.12. Nemaura Pharma

7.12.1. Company Overview

7.12.2. Product Portfolio

7.12.2.1. Memspatch

7.12.2.2. Micro-Patch

7.12.2.3. Mycrolator



8 AC MATRIX

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. AC Matrix: An Overview

8.2.1. Strong Business Units

8.2.2. Average Business Units

8.2.3. Weak Business Units

8.3. AC Matrix: Analytical Methodology

8.4. AC Matrix: Plotting the Information

8.5. AC Matrix: Analyzing the Data

8.5.1. Strong Business Units

8.5.2. Average Business Units

8.5.3. Weak Business Units

8.6. Concluding Remarks



9 CASE STUDY: DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Challenges Associated with Medical Device Manufacturing

9.3. Role of Contract Manufacturing Organizations in the Device Development Process

9.4. Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices

9.5. Drug Delivery Device: List of Contract Manufacturers

9.5.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.5.2. Analysis by Company size

9.5.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

9.6. Geographical Distribution of Device Developers and Contract Service Providers



10 NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS: LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Marketed Drugs Candidates

10.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems

10.2.2. Likely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems

10.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems

10.2.4. Unlikely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems

10.3. Clinical Drug Candidates (Biologics)

10.4. Clinical Drug Candidates (Small Molecules)



11 MICRONEEDLE DEVICES: LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Marketed Drugs Candidates

11.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices

11.2.2. Likely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices

11.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices

11.2.4. Unlikely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices

11.3. Clinical Drug Candidates (Biologics)

11.4. Clinical Drug Candidates (Small Molecules)



12 MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, 2019-2030

12.4. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Actuation Mechanism, 2019-2030

12.5. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030

12.6. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2019-2030

12.7. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Product Usability, 2019-2030

12.8. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030

12.8.1 Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America, 2019-2030

12.8.1.1. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Actuation Mechanism, 2019-2030

12.8.1.2. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030

12.8.1.3. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2019-2030

12.8.1.4. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Product Usability, 2019-2030

12.8.2. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in Europe, 2019-2030

12.8.3. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in Asia, 2019-2030

12.8.4. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030

12.9. Global Microneedle Devices Market, 2019-2030

12.10. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Microneedle, 2019-2030

12.11. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2019- 2030

12.12. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Intervention, 2019-2030

12.13. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030



13 INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Vaxess Technologies

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Michael Schrader, CEO and Founder

13.3. Portal Instruments

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Patrick Anquetil, CEO

13.3. Innoture

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Henry King, Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager



14 CONCLUDING REMARKS



15 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned



3M

AbbVie

AbGenomics

Ablynx

ABO Pharmaceuticals

Acceleron Pharma

Actavis Pharma

Activa Brand Products

ADC Therapeutics

AdminMed

Adrenomed

Aduro Biotech

Advaxis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Affibody

Agenus

AgonOx

Aijex Pharma International

AIM ImmunoTech

Akesobio Australia

AKRA DERMOJET

Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkahest

Alkermes

Allakos

Allergan

Allozyne

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

AlphaCore Pharma

Altor BioScience

Ambrx

amcure

American Medical Systems

AMETEK Engineered Medical Components

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Amphivena Therapeutics

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amsino

Anesiva

Angiochem

Antares Pharma

Antaros Medical

Apex Medical Technologies

Apogee Technology

Aprea Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics

argenx

Argos Therapeutics

ArmaGen

ARMO BioSciences

Aronora

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atridia

Atrion

Australasian Medical & Scientific

Avant Medical

AVEO Oncology

Axon Neuroscience

B&A Health

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Baxter International

Bayer HealthCare

Bayhill Therapeutics

Becton Dickinson

BeiGene

Beijing Dongfang Biotech

Beijing QS Medical Technology

Berg

BioArctic Neuroscience

BIOCAD

BIOCORP

Biogen

BioIntegrator

Bioject Medical Technologies

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Biomerics

Bioniz Therapeutics

BioNTech

Bio-Path Holdings

BioSerenTach

Biotest

Biotest Pharmaceuticals

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioValve Technologies

Birla Institute of Technology and Science

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Calando Pharmaceuticals

CANbridge Life Sciences

Cancer Advances

Canon Virginia

Cara Therapeutics

Carclo

Caretek Medical

Catalyst Biosciences

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

CEL-SCI

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute

Chimerix

Chiron

CHO Pharma

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Circadian Technologies

Cirtec Medical

Clearside Biomedical

Cleveland BioLabs

Conjupro Biotherapeutics

Consort Medical

Contract Medical International

ContraFect

Corium International

Cour Pharmaceuticals

Covestro

Crossject

CSL Behring

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

CStone Pharmaceuticals

CureTech

CytoDyn

Daiichi Sankyo

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

D'Antonio Consultants International

Debiotech

Dekkun

Delta-Fly Pharma

Denderon

Desitin Pharma

Diabetes Management International

DiaMedica Therapeutics

Diamyd Medical

Doctor Pack

Donatelle

DSM

Eastek International

EG-GILERO

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Elusys Therapeutics

EMD Serono

Emergent BioSolutions

Emory University

Empower Clinics

Endocyte

Enesi Pharma

EnGeneIC

EpicentRx

European Pharma Group

Europlaz Technologies

Evergreen Research

F2G

Fabrico Medical

Felton International

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

FFF Enterprises

FibroGen

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flex

FluGen

Forefront Medical Technology

Freudenberg Medical

FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals

Galaxy Biotech

Galena Biopharma

Genentech

GENERON

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Genexine

Genzyme

Georgia Institute of Technology

GeoVax

Gerresheimer

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glide Technologies

Gliknik

Guangzhou Cellprotek Pharmaceutical

GW Plastics

H&T Presspart

HAL Allergy

Halozyme Therapeutics

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Haywood Vocational Opportunities

Hoffmann- La Roche

Huabo Biopharm

IEC Electronics

ImClone Systems

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immune Response BioPharma

ImmunGene

Immunocore

ImmunoFrontier

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Immunotope

Immunovaccine

ImmuPatch

Implicit Bioscience

Incuron

Incyte

INCYTO

Injex

Innate Pharma

Innoture Medical Technology

Innovent Biologics

Inolife Sciences

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Integer

Interplex

iNtRON Biotechnology

Inzign

IO Biotech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

ISU ABXIS

Jabil

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jerini

JHL Biotech

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu T-Mab Biopharma

Johnson & Johnson

Jounce Therapeutics

Julphar

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals

KeyBioscience

Kiniska Pharmaceuticals

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kura Oncology

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Lenis Medicals

LEO Pharma

Levicept

Life Science Pharmaceuticals

LTS

Lundbeck

M&M Qualtech

MabVax Therapeutics

Mack Molding

MacroGenics

Mada Medical Products

Marathon Pharmaceuticals

McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine

McKesson and Moore Medical

Medical International Technology

MedImmune

MedRx

Menarini Group

Merck

Mereo BioPharma

Meridian Medical Technologies

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Mersana Therapeutics

Merus

Merz Pharma

Microdermics

Micron Biomedical

Micropoint Technologies

Midwest Interventional Systems

Mika Medical

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

MiNA Therapeutics

miRagen Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna Therapeutics

Modulus

Molecular Partners

Molecular Templates

MolMed

MorphoSys

Morphotek

Movi SpA

Mundipharma

National Association of Convenience Stores

Namaste Technologies

NanoPass Technologies

NantBioScience

Nanyang Technological University

Natech Plastics

National University of Singapore

Naurex

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Nemaura Pharma

Nemera

Neogenix Oncology

Neon Therapeutics

Neotech Medical

Nexeon MedSystems

Nordic Bioscience

Northern Biologics

Novartis

NovInject

Novo Nordisk

OBI Pharma

Occam Design

Octapharma

Omeros

Oncology Venture

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OncoPep

Oncopeptides

Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncurious

Optimer Biotechnology

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

P3 Medical

Paion UK

Paramit

PATH

Penjet

Peridot

Pfizer

Pharma Tech

PharmaJet

PharmaMar

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Phillips-Medisize

Philogen

Phosplatin Therapeutics

Picofluidics

Pierre Fabre

Pique Therapeutics

Plastikon

Plexus

Polaris Group

Polyphor

Polyzen

Portal Instruments

Precision Engineered Products

Precision MicroFab

Preco

PrECOG

Premier Distributing

Prescient Therapeutics

Prestige BioPharma

Pro-Dex

Promedior

Prometheus Laboratories

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Proven Process Medical Devices

Providence Enterprise

Public Health England

Pulse NeedleFree Systems

Quality Tech Services

Quest PharmaTech

Quintessence Biosciences

Radius Health

Recro Pharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REMD Biotherapeutics

Resolve Therapeutics

rEVO Biologics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Riverside Medical Packaging

Rchling Medical

Samsung Bioepis

SanaVita Medical

Sanmina

Sanofi

Santarus

Sanzyme

Savient Pharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

Selecta Biosciences

Selexys Pharmaceuticals

Sementis

Seoul National University

Serina Therapeutics

Serum Institute of India

Shire

SHL Group

Shreya Life Sciences

SkinJect

SMC

Sovrin Plastics

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stellartech Research

SteriPack

Stevanato Group

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Switchback Medical

SymBio Pharmaceuticals

Symphogen

Synermore Biologics

Syntimmune

Syros Pharmaceuticals

TaiMed Biologics

Taiwan Liposome Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tanvex BioPharma

Tarveda Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical

TG Therapeutics

The National Medical Products

TheraJect

The University of Iowa

Tolero Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Translational Sciences

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Trend Technologies

TRICOR Systems

TRITECH BIOMED INTERNATIONAL

Turnstone Biologics

UCB

United BioPharma

University of Oxford

University of South Australia

Vaccibody

Vaccinex

Valeritas

Valtronic

VascuTech Medical

vasopharm BIOTECH

Vaupell

Vaxxas

Vaxess Technologies

ViiV Healthcare

Visterra

ViVO Smart Medical Devices

Vivozon

Vizient

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

West Pharmaceutical Services

Westmed Medical Group

Wockhardt

World Health Organization

XBiotech

Xencor

Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research

XOMA

Zafgen

Zenius

Zogenix

Zosano Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7prfmz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

