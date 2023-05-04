Global Microscope Market Report 2023: Growing Range of Microscope Applications and the Development of Novel Microscopes Bolsters Sector

May 04, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microscope Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Product Type, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global microscope market will reach $25,766.6 million by 2032, growing by 9.3% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing range of microscope applications and the development of novel microscopes, increasing awareness and funding for R&D, continuous technological advancements, and a rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
This 179-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global microscope market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global microscope market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Microscopes
- Software
- Accessories
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Optical Microscopes
- Upright Microscopes
- Stereomicroscopes
- Phase Contrast Microscopes
- Fluorescence Microscopes
- Inverted Microscopes
- Confocal Scanning Microscopes
- Near Field Scanning Microscopes
- Digital Microscopes
- Other Optical Microscopes
- Electron Microscopes
- Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)
- Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM)
- Scanning Probes Microscopes
- Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)
- Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)
- Other Microscopes
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Life Science
- Material Science
- Semiconductors
- Nanotechnology
- Other Applications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Healthcare Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Construction Industry
- Food Processing Firms
- General Manufacturing Industry
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Automotive Industry
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Accu-Scope
- Asylum Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Cameca
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Horiba Ltd.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Leica Microsystem (Danaher Corporation)
- Nikon Corporation
- NT-MDT SI
- Olympus Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Zeiss Group (Carl Zeiss AG)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4yuul
