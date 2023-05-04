Global Microscope Market Report 2023: Growing Range of Microscope Applications and the Development of Novel Microscopes Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microscope Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Product Type, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global microscope market will reach $25,766.6 million by 2032, growing by 9.3% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing range of microscope applications and the development of novel microscopes, increasing awareness and funding for R&D, continuous technological advancements, and a rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.



This 179-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global microscope market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global microscope market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Microscopes

Software

Accessories

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Optical Microscopes

Upright Microscopes

Stereomicroscopes

Phase Contrast Microscopes

Fluorescence Microscopes

Inverted Microscopes

Confocal Scanning Microscopes

Near Field Scanning Microscopes

Digital Microscopes

Other Optical Microscopes

Electron Microscopes

Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM)

Scanning Probes Microscopes

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

Other Microscopes

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Life Science

Material Science

Semiconductors

Nanotechnology

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Healthcare Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Construction Industry

Food Processing Firms

General Manufacturing Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors

Automotive Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Colombia , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Accu-Scope

Asylum Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Cameca

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystem (Danaher Corporation)

Nikon Corporation

NT-MDT SI

Olympus Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zeiss Group (Carl Zeiss AG)

