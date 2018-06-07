Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Mixed Signal System-on-Chip Market for Consumer Electronics, ICT, Automotive, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Computers, Medical, RF Applications, & Other Applications: Global Forecast, 2016-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market on a global level.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing demand of multi-core technologies
- Impact of emerging smartphones market
Restraints
- Sluggish and inconsistent growth of the DSP SoC market
Opportunity
- Advancing trend of digital television and set-top boxes
The report segments global mixed signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) market as follows:
Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Product Type Segment Analysis:
- Standard Cell-Based Mixed Signal SOC
- Embedded Mixed Signal SOC
Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Fabrication Technology Type Segment Analysis:
- Full Custom Mixed Signal SOC
- Semi Custom Mixed Signal SOC
Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Processor Type Segment Analysis:
- Configurable Processors
- Arm Processors
- Soft Instructions Processors
- Multi-Core Processors
- Digital Signal Processors
Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Application Type Segment Analysis:
- Consumer Electronics
- ICT
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Military Aerospace
- Computers
- Medical
- RF Applications
- Other Applications
Company Profiles
- Intel Corporation
- Apple Inc.
- Broadcom Corporation
- Marvell Technology Group
- Arm Holdings PLC
- Elpida Memory Inc.
- LSI Corporation
- MIPS Technologies Inc.
- Palmchip Corporation
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Microsemi Corporation
- Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc.
