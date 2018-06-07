Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip Market Report 2018

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market on a global level.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing demand of multi-core technologies

Impact of emerging smartphones market

Restraints

Sluggish and inconsistent growth of the DSP SoC market

Opportunity

Advancing trend of digital television and set-top boxes

The report segments global mixed signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) market as follows:



Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Product Type Segment Analysis:



Standard Cell-Based Mixed Signal SOC

Embedded Mixed Signal SOC

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Fabrication Technology Type Segment Analysis:



Full Custom Mixed Signal SOC

Semi Custom Mixed Signal SOC

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Processor Type Segment Analysis:



Configurable Processors

Arm Processors

Soft Instructions Processors

Multi-Core Processors

Digital Signal Processors

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Application Type Segment Analysis:



Consumer Electronics

ICT

Automotive

Industrial

Military Aerospace

Computers

Medical

RF Applications

Other Applications

Company Profiles



Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Marvell Technology Group

Arm Holdings PLC

Elpida Memory Inc.

LSI Corporation

MIPS Technologies Inc.

Palmchip Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Microsemi Corporation

Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ckftp/global_mixed?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mixed-signal-system-on-chip-market-report-2018-300661742.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

