Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018

The "Mixed Signal System-on-Chip Market for Consumer Electronics, ICT, Automotive, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Computers, Medical, RF Applications, & Other Applications: Global Forecast, 2016-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report covers forecast and analysis for the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market on a global level.


Market Dynamics




Market Drivers

  • Growing demand of multi-core technologies
  • Impact of emerging smartphones market

Restraints

  • Sluggish and inconsistent growth of the DSP SoC market

Opportunity

  • Advancing trend of digital television and set-top boxes

The report segments global mixed signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) market as follows:

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Product Type Segment Analysis:

  • Standard Cell-Based Mixed Signal SOC
  • Embedded Mixed Signal SOC

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Fabrication Technology Type Segment Analysis:

  • Full Custom Mixed Signal SOC
  • Semi Custom Mixed Signal SOC

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Processor Type Segment Analysis:

  • Configurable Processors
  • Arm Processors
  • Soft Instructions Processors
  • Multi-Core Processors
  • Digital Signal Processors

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Application Type Segment Analysis:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • ICT
  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Military Aerospace
  • Computers
  • Medical
  • RF Applications
  • Other Applications

Company Profiles

  • Intel Corporation
  • Apple Inc.
  • Broadcom Corporation
  • Marvell Technology Group
  • Arm Holdings PLC
  • Elpida Memory Inc.
  • LSI Corporation
  • MIPS Technologies Inc.
  • Palmchip Corporation
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ckftp/global_mixed?w=5

