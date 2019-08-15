Global Mobile Credential Reader Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 29%

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Credential Reader Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Communication Type (Near Field Communication, Bluetooth Low Energy and Both), By Verticals (Education, Commercial, Government and Others), By Geography and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Credential Reader Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 29% During 2019-25

Mobile Credential market is expected to witness prominent growth over the coming years owing to mounting technology sector and growing commercialization across the globe. In 2018, Americas and the European regions captured the majority of the market revenues due to a rise in security and surveillance spending among organizations and institutions. However, Middle East and Africa are expected to record key growth over the coming years due to growing security concerns and rising awareness of access control solutions across the region.

The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to growing commercialization, rise in government spending on the education sector and strengthening the tourism sector across the world. These factors would spur the demand for mobile credential readers over the coming years.

Amongst all communication types, dual-function devices offering Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near field communication (NFC) acquired the largest revenue share due to the flexibility of the product to connect with either NFC or BLE enabled devices. Over the coming years, the commercial and education verticals are projected to record higher growth attributed to an increase in security measures adopted across the world.

On the basis of region, in 2018, Americas held the maximum revenue share of Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled mobile credential devices due to the high demand for smartphones which support NFC in the territory.

The report thoroughly covers the market by communication type, verticals, and geographical regions including the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East Africa. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

