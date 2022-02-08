Global Mobile Pricing Trends Report 2021: Inclusion of Increased Value-added Services, Expansion of 5G Services, New Players, Innovative Offers, Rewarding the Customer

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 08, 2022, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: 2021 Trends in Mobile Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher provides a summary of some of the trends it has come across during everyday research undertaking in the year of 2021. The report covers examples for the covered topics, a total of 45 mobile operators' are covered

Trend 1 - Inclusion of increased value-added services

Trend 2 - Expansion of 5G services

  • Operators launches of 5G services across the world
  • 5G being made available to more customers i.e. prepaid,
  • 5G access to expanded to more postpaid plans
  • 5G is rolled out by MVNOs and sub-brands
  • 5G coverage expansion

Trend 3 - More flexibility when purchasing a new device

Trend 4 - Rewarding the customer

Trend 5 - New players entering the market

  • MNOs
  • MVNOs
  • Sub-brands

Trend 6 - Innovative offers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/643rxf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States CAD Software Markets, 2021-2030 - Focus On...

Worldwide Autonomous Train Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics