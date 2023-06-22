Global Moissanite Market 2023 to 2028: Players Include Amora, HRB Exports, Stars Gem and MoissaniteCo

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Moissanite Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The moissanite market was valued at US$123.111 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.56% over the forecast period to reach US$179.802 million by 2028.



This research study examines the moissanite market based on various segments: application and geography. First, a brief overview of the market details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the moissanite market comprehensively.

This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.



The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the moissanite market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the moissanite market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.



The report provides vital market information to executives and interested stakeholders to enable them to get vital market information. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and details strategies of key market players and also plots them on our vendor matrix in four quadrants: leader, follower, challenger, and niche.

Companies Mentioned

Charles & Colvard

Moissanite International

Wholesale Moissanite

Amora

HRB Exports

Stars Gem

MoissaniteCo

The scope and coverage of the moissanite market report is as below:

Moissanite market data tables and charts

Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's and industry value chain analysis

Market assessment by application into earrings, rings, pendants and bracelets.

A 360 view of the demand for moissanite market solutions/services across different geographies ( North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia Pacific ) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Market Segmentation

by Application

Earrings

Rings

Pendants

Bracelets

by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

The Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s3yws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets