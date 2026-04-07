NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As international financial activity continues to expand in 2026, consumers are placing greater emphasis on speed, accessibility, and reliability when sending money across borders. In a review of global money transfer services, Better Business Advice has selected Western Union as a leading option for fast international payments, citing its broad international reach, flexible transfer methods, and established infrastructure supporting both digital and in-person transactions.

Best Global Money Transfer Service

Western Union - a global financial services company that enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money across more than 200 countries and territories through digital platforms and a vast network of agent locations

Cross-border money transfers remain a critical financial tool for individuals supporting family members abroad, managing international expenses, or navigating work and travel across regions. With more people relying on international payments as part of everyday life, services that combine convenience with transparency and security are becoming increasingly important.

A Global Network Supporting International Transfers

Western Union operates one of the most extensive money transfer networks in the world, enabling transfers from Canada to more than 200 countries and territories. This reach allows senders to move money across a wide range of destinations, including major financial centers as well as regions with limited access to traditional banking services.

The scale of this network supports multiple payout options, giving recipients flexibility in how they access funds. Depending on destination, money can be received through bank deposits, cash pickup at agent locations, or mobile wallets in supported markets. This adaptability plays an important role in serving diverse financial environments across different countries.

Multiple Ways to Send Money Across Borders

One of the factors highlighted by Better Business Advice is Western Union's range of transfer methods, which allows users to choose how they initiate and complete transactions. Customers can send money online, through the Western Union mobile app, or in person at agent locations across Canada.

Common transfer options include:

Sending money online through a verified profile

Using the mobile app to initiate and track transfers at any time

Starting a digital transfer and completing payment in cash at an agent location

Visiting an agent location to send money fully in person

This flexibility supports users with varying levels of digital access while maintaining continuity across channels.

Speed and Real-Time Tracking

Speed remains a key consideration for international payments, particularly for urgent or recurring transfers. Western Union supports cash pickup in minutes for select destinations, allowing recipients to access funds quickly when needed.

Each transfer includes a Money Transfer Control Number, or MTCN, which can be used to track transactions in real time. Both senders and receivers can monitor the status of funds online or through the mobile app, adding visibility throughout the transfer process.

The ability to save receiver details also simplifies repeat transfers, which is particularly useful for customers who send money regularly to family members or for ongoing obligations.

Security and Data Protection

As digital financial services grow, security continues to be a central concern for users sending money internationally. Western Union applies encryption to help protect transfers and uses a combination of technical, administrative, and organizational safeguards to secure customer information.

Security measures include:

Encrypted digital transfers across online and app-based services

Compliance with PCI DSS standards

Fraud prevention and monitoring systems

prevention and monitoring systems Restricted access to customer data by authorized personnel only

These practices are designed to support confidence in cross-border payments, particularly when transactions involve sensitive personal and financial information.

Transparency Around Fees and Exchange Rates

Understanding the cost of international money transfers remains a priority for many users. Western Union provides tools that allow customers to estimate transfer fees and applicable foreign exchange rates before completing a transaction. This enables senders to review expected costs in advance and compare options based on destination, payment method, and payout type.

Fees and exchange rates vary depending on a range of factors, including location and channel, but the availability of upfront estimates supports more informed decision-making.

Digital Tools for a Mobile World

The Western Union mobile app has become an increasingly important part of its international payments offering. Available on iOS and Android devices, the app allows users to send money, track transfers, check exchange rates, and locate nearby agent locations while on the move.

Additional app features include biometric login, card scanning for payment setup, and the ability to import contacts to simplify recipient selection. These tools reflect broader shifts toward mobile-first financial management while maintaining integration with physical agent locations.

Recognition in a Changing Payments Landscape

Better Business Advice's selection of Western Union reflects broader trends shaping international money transfers in 2026. Users are seeking services that combine global reach with operational reliability, while offering both digital convenience and physical access points.

By supporting transfers across hundreds of thousands of agent locations, billions of bank accounts and wallets, and more than 200 countries and territories, Western Union continues to play a significant role in the global payments ecosystem. Its hybrid model addresses a wide range of use cases, from fully digital transactions to cash-based transfers, as cross-border financial needs continue to evolve.

For the full review, please visit the Better Business Advice website.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments - across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies - to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com