Global mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Assessment of Technical Expertise and Relative Impact on the Field of mRNA-based Interventions

The report features the identities of some of the key opinion leaders in this domain, offering a quantitative approach to assess the relative expertise of thought leaders in this subject, along with the means for aspiring therapy developers to contact such eminent personalities.
The information has been presented across two deliverables, namely an Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and a PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data. The report features the following details:
Identities of Contemporary KOLs
An in-depth analysis of leading technical experts in the field of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, featuring a quantitative assessment of all the available details across 30+ parameters related to individual KOLs, including the contact information of those individuals who have publicly disclosed such details
Assessment of Technical Expertise and Relative Impact on the Field of mRNA-based Interventions
An analysis of 25+ different (quantifiable) parameters, indicative of the expertise and impact created by different types of KOLs in this domain. The parameters considered in this analysis include inputs from publicly available information that describe experience, technical acumen, scientific activity, impact of contributions, strength of professional network, social media activity, and geographical location of individual KOLs
KOL Competitiveness Analysis
A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis, taking into account all available data on 25+ parameters that highlight the relative strength (technical expertise) and impact created on the industry, by individual KOLs
KOL Profiles and Recent Activity Snapshots
Detailed profiles of top-ranking KOLs, featuring all available details, including years of experience , educational qualifications, previous / current affiliations, previous / current designations, strength of professional networks, scientific activity and contact information. In addition, this section includes brief snapshots of some of the recent contributions of the KOLs captured in the report database, who have been profiled.
Key Topics:
Select Companies Mentioned:
- Accent Therapeutics
- Advirna
- Aldevron
- Allele Biotechnology
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- AmpTech
- AMS Bio
- Anima Biotech
- ApeXBio
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Arrakis Therapeutics
- ART Biosciences
- AskBio
- Astrazeneca
- AvantiBio
- Avidity Biosciences
- Bharat Biotech
- Biocad
- Biological Mimetics
- Biomay
- Bioneer
- BioNTech
- Biosynthesis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific
- CEA Paris
- Cellema
- Creative Biolabs
- CureVac
- Daiichi Sankyo
- ElevateBio
- Eli Lilly
- ETH Zurich
- etheRNA
- Eurogentec
- Garvan Research Institute
- Gene Frontier Corporation
- Gennova
- Harvard Medical School
- HDT Bio
- IBM Research
- Kernal Biologics
- Kite Pharma
- KU Leuven
- KWF Kankerbestrijding
- Laboratoire Drouot
- Lake Pharma
- Oncotherapeutics
- OZ Biosciences
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Pfizer
- phaRNA
- ProQR Therapeutics
- Protagonist Therapeutics
- PT. Dankos Farma
- PTC Therapeutics
- Purdue University
- Quotient Clinical UK
- Rabin Medical Center
- Radboud University
- RD Biotech
- Recode Therapeutics
- Regeneron
- Rejuvenation Technologies
- REXCELERATE
- RiboPro
- RNACure
- Scripps Research
- Seoulin Biosciences
- Siranomics
- Synbio Technologies
- Tiba Biotech
- Translate Bio
- Trilink Biotechnologies
- Versameb
- VGXI
- Ziphius Therapeutics
