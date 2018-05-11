Global Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018 - Forecast In 28 Major Markets to 2028

Mucopolysaccharidosis type IV (MPS IV), also known as Morquio syndrome, is an inherited autosomal recessive genetic disorder in which glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) are accumulated in lysosomes due to mutations that cause loss of function of an enzyme responsible for degrading GAGs. The disorder manifests with multiple skeletal defects and has two subtypes, MPS IVA and MPS IVB, differing in the mutated gene. MPS IV constitutes a burden to the patients and their families as the disease progresses and the patients develop mobility impairment, breathing problems and corneal clouding.

This report provides the current prevalent population for MPS IV across 28 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

MPS IV patients grouped by disease subtype, history of surgical procedures and comorbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of MPS IV include:

Recurrent upper respiratory tract infections

Sleep apnoea

Pulmonary hypertension

Osteoporosis

Inguinal hernia

Hepatomegaly

Dental caries

Vision impairment

Hearing impairment and loss

Disturbances in urinary function



Key Topics Covered:



1. List Of Tables And Figures



2. Introduction



3. Cause Of The Disease



4. Risk Factors & Prevention



5. Diagnosis Of The Disease



6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity



7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease



9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers



10. Top-Line Prevalence For Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV



11. Features Of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV Patients



12. MPS IVA



13. History Of Surgical Procedures In MPS IVA Patients



14. Comorbidities Of MPS IVA Patients



15. Abbreviations Used In The Report



16. Reports & Publications



17. Online Epidemiology Databases



18. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database



19. References

20. Appendix



