Global MulteFire Market (2021 to 2026) - by Device, Application and Geography

The Global Multefire Market is estimated to be USD 591.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,555.52 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34%.



Market Dynamics

Factors such as a surge in demand for more scalable and better network connectivity for industrial IoT (IIoT) applications, high capacity wireless networks, and improved network connectivity are expected to boost the growth of the MulteFire market in the forecast period. The requirement for high-capacity networks has also increased as they can provide end-user services with a particularly high quality of service (QoS). Furthermore, a shortage of skilled personnel, cybersecurity risk, and high maintenance costs can hinder the growth of the Global MulteFire market.



Demand from consumers for low latency has increased the deployment of 5G network, which will further aid the MulteFire market.



The Global MulteFire Market is segmented based on Device, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Intel, Telia, Huawei, Ericsson, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global MulteFire Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 A surge in Need for Better Network Connectivity for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Applications

4.1.2 Easy Deployment Without Costly Licensed Spectrum

4.1.3 Requirement of Offloads Mobile Operators

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Manpower

4.2.2 Concerns Over Development of Ecosystem of MulteFire Compatible Devices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Deployment of the 5G Network has Increased

4.3.2 Demand from Consumers for Low Latency

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Delay in Decision Making Related to Utilization of Shared Spectrum



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global MulteFire Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cells

6.3 Switches

6.4 Controllers



7 Global MulteFire Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Manufacturing

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Commercial

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Public Venues

7.7 Hospitality

7.8 Power Generation

7.9 Oil & Gas and Mining



8 Global MulteFire Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Airspan

10.2 Athonet

10.3 Baicells Technologies

10.4 Boingo Wireless

10.5 Casa System

10.6 Codium Networks

10.7 Ericsson

10.8 Dekra

10.9 Huawei

10.10 Infosys

10.11 Intel

10.12 InterDigital

10.13 Keysight Technologies

10.14 Nokia

10.15 Qualcomm

10.16 Qucell

10.17 Quortus

10.18 Redline Communication

10.19 Ruckus Network

10.20 Samsung

10.21 Sercomm

10.22 Sony Corporation

10.23 SpiderCloud Wireless (Corning)

10.24 Telia



11 Appendix



