Global Multilayer Barrier Packaging Market Report 2022-2028: Increased Demand for Processed Food in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and South Asia Drives the Growth Pipeline

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multilayer Barrier Packaging Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a seven-year forecast based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2021 and the forecast period is 2022 to 2028.

It discusses the different tiers of the value chain and estimates volume and revenue for polymer manufacturers, functional film manufacturers, and packaging manufacturers.

The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each value chain tier and region from 2018 to 2028. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and competitive environment at the subsegment level but includes competitive structure and market share data at the overall level.



The study includes key market participants and their critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. The current size of the multilayer barrier packaging market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.

The study also analyzes the role of digitalization, high per capita income, and demand for fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.

The study offers an in-depth look into the various recycling scenarios for multilayer barrier packaging products and a snapshot of feasible technologies companies are developing or using to make these products and existing multilayer film designs recyclable.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain

Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain Analysis

How Circular Economy Trends Affect the Multilayer Film Industry

Circular Economy Impact on the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain

Technology Snapshot Summary

Technology Snapshot - Case Studies

Key Growth Metrics for the Packaging Tier

Key Growth Metrics for the Functional Film Tier

Key Growth Metrics for the Polymer Tier

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Packaging Tier

Average Price Forecast for the Packaging Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region for the Packaging Tier

Volume Forecast by Region for the Packaging Tier

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Packaging Tier

Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Functional Film Tier

Average Price Forecast for the Functional Film Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region for the Functional Film Tier

Volume Forecast by Region for the Functional Film Tier

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Functional Film Tier

Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Polymer Tier

Average Price Forecast for the Polymer Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region for the Polymer Tier

Volume Forecast by Region for the Polymer Tier

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Polymer Tier

Regional Recycling Outlook for 2021 and 2028

Competitive Environment - Packaging Tier

Market Share Analysis - Packaging Tier

Competitive Environment - Functional Film Tier

Market Share Analysis - Functional Film Tier

Competitive Environment - Polymer Tier

Market Share Analysis - Polymer Tier

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas

Segment Characteristics and Overview for the Americas

Key Growth Metrics for the Packaging Tier - Americas

Key Growth Metrics for the Functional Film Tier - Americas

Key Growth Metrics for the Polymer Tier - Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Packaging Tier - Americas

Average Price Forecast for the Packaging Tier - Americas

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Packaging Tier - Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Functional Film Tier - Americas

Average Price Forecast for the Functional Film Tier - Americas

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Functional Film Tier - Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Polymer Tier - Americas

Average Price Forecast for the Polymer Tier - Americas

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Polymer Tier - Americas

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEASA

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Develop Mono-material Multilayer Plastic Packaging Products or Monolayer Products with Barrier Properties to Tackle the Recycling Conundrum

Growth Opportunity 2: Innovate in the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Supply Chain to Address Growing Concerns About Plastic Waste

Growth Opportunity 3: Invest in MEASA and APAC to Meet Rapidly Increasing Local Demand for Multilayer Barrier Packaging

8. Next Steps

