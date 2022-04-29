Global Multilayer Barrier Packaging Market Report 2022-2028: Increased Demand for Processed Food in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and South Asia Drives the Growth Pipeline

Apr 29, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multilayer Barrier Packaging Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a seven-year forecast based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2021 and the forecast period is 2022 to 2028.
It discusses the different tiers of the value chain and estimates volume and revenue for polymer manufacturers, functional film manufacturers, and packaging manufacturers.
The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each value chain tier and region from 2018 to 2028. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and competitive environment at the subsegment level but includes competitive structure and market share data at the overall level.
The study includes key market participants and their critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. The current size of the multilayer barrier packaging market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.
The study also analyzes the role of digitalization, high per capita income, and demand for fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.
The study offers an in-depth look into the various recycling scenarios for multilayer barrier packaging products and a snapshot of feasible technologies companies are developing or using to make these products and existing multilayer film designs recyclable.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain
- Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain Analysis
- How Circular Economy Trends Affect the Multilayer Film Industry
- Circular Economy Impact on the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain
- Technology Snapshot Summary
- Technology Snapshot - Case Studies
- Key Growth Metrics for the Packaging Tier
- Key Growth Metrics for the Functional Film Tier
- Key Growth Metrics for the Polymer Tier
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Packaging Tier
- Average Price Forecast for the Packaging Tier
- Revenue Forecast by Region for the Packaging Tier
- Volume Forecast by Region for the Packaging Tier
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Packaging Tier
- Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Functional Film Tier
- Average Price Forecast for the Functional Film Tier
- Revenue Forecast by Region for the Functional Film Tier
- Volume Forecast by Region for the Functional Film Tier
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Functional Film Tier
- Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Polymer Tier
- Average Price Forecast for the Polymer Tier
- Revenue Forecast by Region for the Polymer Tier
- Volume Forecast by Region for the Polymer Tier
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Polymer Tier
- Regional Recycling Outlook for 2021 and 2028
- Competitive Environment - Packaging Tier
- Market Share Analysis - Packaging Tier
- Competitive Environment - Functional Film Tier
- Market Share Analysis - Functional Film Tier
- Competitive Environment - Polymer Tier
- Market Share Analysis - Polymer Tier
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas
- Segment Characteristics and Overview for the Americas
- Key Growth Metrics for the Packaging Tier - Americas
- Key Growth Metrics for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
- Key Growth Metrics for the Polymer Tier - Americas
- Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Packaging Tier - Americas
- Average Price Forecast for the Packaging Tier - Americas
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Packaging Tier - Americas
- Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
- Average Price Forecast for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
- Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Polymer Tier - Americas
- Average Price Forecast for the Polymer Tier - Americas
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Polymer Tier - Americas
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEASA
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Develop Mono-material Multilayer Plastic Packaging Products or Monolayer Products with Barrier Properties to Tackle the Recycling Conundrum
- Growth Opportunity 2: Innovate in the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Supply Chain to Address Growing Concerns About Plastic Waste
- Growth Opportunity 3: Invest in MEASA and APAC to Meet Rapidly Increasing Local Demand for Multilayer Barrier Packaging
8. Next Steps
