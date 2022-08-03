Global Music (Recorded Music, Streaming & Publishing) Markets, 2022-2026: Expanding Music Consumption & Growing Popularity of Digital Music Streaming Platforms

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Music Market (Recorded Music, Streaming & Publishing): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global music market is expected to record a value of US$73.39 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.39%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as accelerating number of paid streaming subscribers, rising adoption of smartphones, expanding music consumption, growing popularity of digital music streaming platforms and growing integration with social media platforms are expected to drive the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by declining ARPU of digital music platforms, availability of pirated channels and privacy issues. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like improved mobile networks (4G & 5G Technology), mounting penetration of the internet and advancements in technology.

According to type, the global music market can be bifurcated into recorded music, streaming, music publishing and others such as live music and broadcast.

Further, the recorded music market can be split into streaming (subscription & ad supported), physical, download & other digital and others, on the basis of format. Whereas, depending on the category, the global music streaming market can be categorized into subscription and ad-supported.

The global music streaming market, on the other hand, can be divided into digital, performance, synchronization and mechanical, in terms of category.

The fastest growing recorded music market is the U.S. on account of rising smartphone penetration, increasing number of paid subscriptions to on-demand streaming services, growing music consumption on account of changing tastes and preferences of consumers and growing investment of record companies for digitization.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sony Group Corporation, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Vivendi SE, Spotify Technology S.A., Warner Music Group Corp. and Kobalt Music Group, Ltd.) are also presented in detail

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Fundamental Elements of Music

1.3 Structure of Music Industry

1.4 Classification of Music Streaming Business Models

1.5 Collection Process of Recorded Music

1.6 Royalty Payment Flow - Subscription Services

1.7 Value Chain of Music Industry



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Cancellation of Music Events

2.2 Growth in Streaming Subscriptions

2.3 Escalating Number of Social Media Users



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Music Market by Value

3.2 Global Music Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Music Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Recorded Music Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Recorded Music Market by Format

3.3.4 Global Recorded Music Format Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Recorded Music Format Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Music Streaming Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Music Streaming Market by Category

3.3.9 Global Music Streaming Category Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Music Streaming Category Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Music Publishing Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Music Publishing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 Global Music Publishing Market Value by Category

3.3.14 Global Music Publishing Category Market by Value

3.3.15 Global Music Publishing Category Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Recorded Music Market by Region

3.5 Global Music Streaming Market by Region



4. Recorded Music & Streaming - Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Recorded Music Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Japan

4.2.1 Japan Recorded Music Market by Value

4.2.2 Japan Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 Japan Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4.3 The U.K.

4.3.1 The U.K. Recorded Music Market by Value

4.3.2 The U.K. Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 The U.K. Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Germany

4.4.1 Germany Recorded Music Market by Value

4.4.2 Germany Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

4.4.3 Germany Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Recorded Music Market by Value

4.5.2 China Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

4.5.3 China Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4.6 RoW

4.6.1 RoW Recorded Music Market by Value

4.6.2 RoW Recorded Music Market Forecast by Value

4.6.3 RoW Music Streaming Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Number of Paid Streaming Subscribers

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Smartphones

5.1.3 Expanding Music Consumption

5.1.4 Growing Popularity of Digital Music Streaming Platforms

5.1.5 Growing Integration with Social Media Platforms

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Improved Mobile Networks (4G and 5G Technology)

5.2.2 Mounting Penetration of Internet

5.2.3 Advancements in Technology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining ARPU of Digital Music Platforms

5.3.2 Availability of Pirated Channels

5.3.3 Privacy Issues



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.2 Global Recorded Music Market Share by Key Players

6.1.3 Global Music Streaming Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

Sony Group Corporation (Sony Music Entertainment)

Bertelsmann SE & CoKGaA (BMG Rights Management)

Vivendi SE (Universal Music Group)

Spotify Technology S.A.

Warner Music Group Corp.

Kobalt Music Group, Ltd.

