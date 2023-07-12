Global N95 Masks Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution Fuel Demand

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N95 Masks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks

N95 Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

N95 Masks: An Introduction

Growth Prospects and Outlook

More Transmissible Covid-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to Increase Demand for N95 Masks

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution Fuel Demand

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to Innovative Designs

Select Recent Product Innovations

Few Innovative Masks

COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask

Antiviral Fabrics

Vaccinated People Need Masks Too

The Solution to Future N95 Shortages

3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

