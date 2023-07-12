Global N95 Masks Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution Fuel Demand

12 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET
The global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Alpha Pro Tech Inc.
- Ansell ltd
- Cambridge Mask Co
- Cardinal Health, Inc
- Honeywell International Inc
- JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc
- Makrite
- Moldex-Metric, Inc
- Prestige Ameritech
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Shanghai Dasheng
- The Gerson Company
- Vogmask
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
- A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks
- N95 Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- N95 Masks: An Introduction
- Growth Prospects and Outlook
- More Transmissible Covid-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to Increase Demand for N95 Masks
- Regional Market Analysis
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution Fuel Demand
- World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
- Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to Innovative Designs
- Select Recent Product Innovations
- Few Innovative Masks
- COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask
- Antiviral Fabrics
- Vaccinated People Need Masks Too
- The Solution to Future N95 Shortages
- 3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask
- Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
