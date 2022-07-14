Global NGS Oncology Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pillar Biosciences & Other

Jul 14, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Oncology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Sequencing Technology, Workflow, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global NGS Oncology Market Industry Overview
The global NGS oncology market is projected to reach $51,783.0 million in 2032 from 14,828.6 million in 2021, witnessing a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the NGS oncology market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of panels or kits, bioinformatics services for computational analysis, and a rising number of open-source free sequencing platform providers offering NGS oncology.
Market Segmentation
by Sequencing Technology
- Targeted Sequencing
- Genomics
- Transcriptomics
- Epigenomics
by Offering
- Platform
- Kits
- Services
by Workflow
- Pre-Sequencing
- Sequencing
- Data Analysis
by Application
- Genetic Screening
- Hereditary Genetic Testing
- Hematological Malignancies
- Solid Tumors
- Other Applications
by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Other End Users
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the demand drivers for the global NGS Oncology Market:
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Requiring Sophisticated Molecular Techniques
- Reducing Cost of Sequencing
- Rapid Technological Advancements Related to NGS Oncology
The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
- Inadequate NGS Oncology Reimbursement Scenario
- Increasing Cost of NGS Automated Sample Preparation Instruments
- Barriers in the Advancement of NGS Oncology
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biodesix, Inc.
- Caris Life Sciences
- DNASTAR
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Illumina, Inc.
- Invitae Corporation
- IntegraGen (OncoDNA)
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Pillar Biosciences, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
