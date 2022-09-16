Global Non-Industrial Human-robot Collaboration Market Research Report 2022: The Role of a Human-Oriented Robot is to Shift to that of a Companion, a Caretaker, and an Educator vs An Assistant

Sep 16, 2022, 07:45 ET
This research service focuses on non-industrial robots that collaborate and work with humans. Such human-robot collaboration aims to offer convenience and care, control and monitoring, learning assistance, or other tasks which may require significant human effort and to help humans step into a new era of ease and effective management of day-to-day tasks and responsibilities.
Two major disruptive forces have affected and accelerated human-robot collaboration: the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of IoT. The pandemic has boosted the uptake of contactless care and the use of robotic assistants for cleaning, monitoring, or caring for the elderly and so on. The dual technological disruption caused by the rapid growth of IoT and the advent of 5G has enhanced the scope of capabilities of such robots and sped up the assimilation of robotic assistance quicker.
The use of human-oriented robots and the likely absorption of unintended data, such as personal conversations in a family setting, may trigger concerns around privacy and warrant transparent use (or non-usage) of data, primarily personally identifiable information (PII). Another significant challenge is the liability (or compensation) in the case of an unintended incident involving a robot; there is a clear need for such liability to be defined in the form of a policy framework.
Robot manufacturers should also put together a comprehensive data management strategy that covers unintended data captured by personal-use robots. Despite such challenges, the market for human-oriented robots shows a clear preference for new categories of robots that will assist humans, right from the smallest task to complex tasks.
The role of a human-oriented robot is set to shift from that of an assistant to that of a companion, a caretaker, and an educator. The adoption of professional service robots may lower the need for skilled labor and, in some cases, bring about loss of employment. Therefore, a balanced approach that manages risks and challenges while expanding the benefits of such robots will usher in a new era of human-robot collaboration.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- The Mega Trend Universe - Human-robot Collaboration Impact
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Overview
- Types of Personal and Professional Service Robots
- Trend Evolution - Human-to-Machine Collaboration
- Evolution of Collaborative Robots
- Future Collaborative Robots with Sensory Perception
4. Personal Service Robots
- Personal Service Robots - Classification
- Overview of Personal Service Robot Capabilities
- Personal Service Robots - Case Studies
- Use Case of Collaborative Robots for Healthcare
- Robotic Exoskeleton Segmentation by Application
5. Professional Service Robots
- Professional Service Robots - Non-industrial Applications
- Professional Service Robots - Industry Use Cases
- Industry Use Case Summary - Healthcare
- Industry Use Case Summary - Energy
- Industry Use Case Summary - Food and Beverages
- Industry Use Case Summary - Retail
- Industry Use Case Summary - Construction and Infrastructure
- Industry Use Case Summary - Agriculture
6. Human-robot Collaboration: Visioning Scenarios
- Personalized Health Robot Assistant
- Digitalized Home with Multifunctional Household Robots
- Workspace Environment with Robotic Integration
- Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
- Collaborative Robots - Trend Opportunity Levers, 2020-2030
- Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis
- Trend Opportunity - Implications for Sector/Segment
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index
- Innovation Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- BEETS Trend Implications
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Human-oriented Robot-as-a-Service for Greater Affordability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Therapy-based Personal Companion Robots for Elderly Care
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Personal Tutor Robots for Supplementing Education Services
8. Next Steps
