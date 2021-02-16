Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Report 2020-2025: COVID-19 and Its Impact on Target Therapy Consumer Preferences Create Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Transformed by Social and Economic Mega Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service on the global nutraceutical ingredients market provides market revenue forecasts (in USD billion), both global and regional. The report also provides growth opportunities and insights on the competitive landscape with a discussion of the major factors influencing market growth.



Among the most commonly used and recognized categories of nutraceutical ingredients are herbs and botanicals, vitamins and minerals, and specialty supplement ingredients. These biologically active ingredients are used in the production of nutraceuticals or food/dietary supplements and have a documented and beneficial effect on human health by assisting in metabolic processes. Nutraceuticals are available in the form of tablets, syrups, powders, and capsules.

The demand for nutraceuticals stems from both consumers and food producers. Scientific research plays a significant role in the development of nutraceuticals and functional foods. Many ingredients in functional foods are known for their health-promoting effects, but an even larger group of compounds is little or less known in terms of their health-promoting properties.

The great advantage of nutraceuticals is that they are not perceived as medicines but as nutrition products targeted at specific health problems. The concentrated bioactive ingredients they contain are intended to prevent disease or support the healing process. Research on new compounds derived from plants is now a priority for maintaining sustainable protection of biodiversity and its rational use. Intensified research into the production of plants' secondary metabolites is a result of strong bioavailability discovered in natural products.

Currently, natural plant substances are obtained using biotechnological methods. They provide a favorable alternative to the extraction of desired ingredients from all plant materials. By developing bioreactor techniques, it has become possible to increase plant biomass and, consequently, the secondary metabolites they produce.

The time frame of this research service is 2018 to 2025. The base year is 2019, and growth forecasts are provided up to 2025. Revenue figures and forecasts are based on information received from and validated by ingredient processors, dietary food supplement manufacturers, and other value-adding resellers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Scope of Analysis

Executive Summary - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Key Growth Metrics for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - An Overview

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Growth Drivers for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Growth Restraints for Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Forecast Assumptions - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

High Growth Product Segment Analysis by Ingredient Category - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients

Key Growth Metrics for Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Region - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Product - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Herb & Botanical Supplement Ingredients

Ayurvedic Herbs Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Prominent Ayurvedic Herbs

Homeopathics Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Review of Homeopathic Remedies Available on the Market

Black Cohosh Root Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Capsaicin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Cranberry Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Curcumin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Echinacea Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Elderberry Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Garlic Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Ginger Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Ginkgo Biloba Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Ginseng Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Green Tea Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Saw Palmetto Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

St. John's Wort Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Valerian Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Specialty Supplement Ingredients

Key Growth Metrics for Specialty Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast - Specialty Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Specialty Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Region - Specialty Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Product - Specialty Supplement Ingredients

5 HTP Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

5 HTP - Trends and Insights

Amino Acids Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Bee Product Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

CoQ10 Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Creatine Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

DHEA Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Digestive Enzymes Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Gelatin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Glucosamine/Chondroitin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Melatonin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

MSM Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

MSM Ingredients Market - Pros and Cons

Omega-3 Fatty Acid Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Probiotics Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Probiotics - Technology Developments

Protein Powders and Mixes (Dairy and Plant) Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Psyllium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

SAMe Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients

Key Growth Metrics for Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Region - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Product - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Ingredients

B Vitamins Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Calcium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Iron Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Lutein and Zeaxanthin Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Lutein and Zeaxanthin in Maternal Nutrition - Pregnancy and Lactation

Magnesium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Multi-vitamins Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Potassium Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Vitamin A/Beta-Carotene Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Vitamin C Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Vitamin E Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

Zinc Ingredients Market - Segment Snapshot

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Rising Vitamin Deficiency Concerns will Drive Vitamins & Minerals Supplement Market, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Desire for Natural Ingredients Among Consumers for Immune Health and Cosmetic Benefits are Growth Levers for Specialty Supplements and Herbs & Botanicals Segments, 2020

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abu2om









Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

