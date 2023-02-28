Global Ocular Implants Market Report to 2028: Increase in the Frequency of Eye Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocular Implants Market Analysis by Product, by Application, by End use, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ocular implants market size is estimated to be USD 15.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increase in the frequency of eye diseases, rising geriatric population are the factors affecting market growth. As the rate of occurrence rises, so does the demand for surgical procedures that require ocular implants.

However, product recalls and lack of skilled professional are expected to hinder the growth.



By Product



Based on product, the market is segregated into corneal implants, orbital implants, intraocular lens, ocular prosthesis, glaucoma implants, and others. In 2021, the glaucoma implants segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing prevalence of glaucoma and the disease's status as one of the major causes of visual impairment.



By Application



On the basis of application, the market is categorized into drug delivery, oculoplasty, glaucoma surgery, aesthetic purpose, age-related macular, and degeneration. In 2021, the glaucoma surgery segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increasing prevalence of glaucoma and increased knowledge of the condition and many players are concentrating on raising awareness of glaucoma.



By End use



Based on end use, the market is segregated into specialty eye institutes, hospitals, and clinics. In 2021, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing prevalence of refractive diseases, the rising trend of individuals choosing to have their eye procedures in hospitals rather than clinics and specialized eye centers, and rising investment in the infrastructure for healthcare.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the ocular implants market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The rising frequency of eye problems, unhealthy lifestyles, and main players' increased focus on launching products in North America are all contributing to the region's market expansion. A favourable reimbursement structure and the presence of technologically advanced items in the region are some factors that are likely to keep the region in the lead during the projection period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing expenditure of consumers on advanced medical services, improvement in cost efficient medication, and adequacy of resources in the region are expected to boost the market share.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, application, and end use from 2021 to 2029.



Segmentation: Ocular Implants Market Report 2021-2029

Product (Revenue, USD Billion)

Corneal Implants

Orbital Implants

Intraocular Lens

Ocular Prosthesis

Glaucoma Implants

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion)

Drug Delivery

Oculoplasty

Glaucoma Surgery

Aesthetic Purpose

Age-related Macular Degeneration

By End use (Revenue, USD Billion)

Specialty Eye Institutes

Hospitals

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Companies Mentioned

AJL Ophthalmic ( Spain )

) CorneaGen Inc. (US)

Addition Technology Inc. (US)

LinkoCare Life Sciences AB ( Sweden )

) Presbia plc ( Ireland )

) Mediphacos ( Brazil )

) Aurolab ( India )

) Cornea Biosciences (US)

DIOPTEX GmbH ( Austria )

) EyeYon Medical ( Israel )

) Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US)

Florida Lions Eye Bank (US)

(US) SightLife (US)

Advancing Sight Network (US)

San Diego Eye Bank (US)

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI India)

New Mexico Lions Eye Bank (NMLEB US)

San Antonio Eye Bank (US)

Kansas Eye Bank & Cornea Research Center (US)

Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank (US)

Netherlands Institute for Innovative Ocular Surgery (NIIOS Netherlands)

CTS Eye Bank (UK)

The East Anglian Eye Bank (UK)

Kensington Health ( Canada )

) Beijing Tongren Eye Bank ( China )

