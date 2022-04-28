Global Off-highway Equipment Market Outlook Report 2022: Increased Equipment Utilization and Spend on Inventory Will Result in Adoption of Digital Services and Sustain Post-pandemic Rebound

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-highway Equipment Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the current status and growth trends of the off-highway equipment industry, specifically for construction, mining, and agricultural equipment. It considers the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and examines the top industry participants and their anticipated development and launch activities for 2022, notable partnerships, and other factors that continue to reshape the industry. It provides a deeper analysis of top markets including the United States, Europe, China, and India.



Off-highway equipment manufacturers have started laying out roadmaps targeting a sustainable future. To accelerate the transition to electric machinery, manufacturers have started offering training to guide employees, technicians, and customers including rental companies and contractors on market value, site productivity, and the environmental benefits of electrification.

Equipment electrification, digitization, and automation have created the need for synergies between original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers: 2021 witnessed more than 40 partnership announcements by off-highway OEMs.

Most of the collaborations were aimed at developing alternative powertrains and autonomous solutions. Hybrid powertrains are being used as transitional technologies to stimulate the use of hydrogen and electricity as fuel.

Emerging markets such as India, Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and parts of Europe will be targets for the establishment of remanufacturing centers.



Big Data integration in telematics is improving decision-making capabilities. The accumulation of data and equipment sophistication will increase value through servitization. Manufacturers indicate telematics and remote monitoring, connectivity (GPS), and vehicle-operator monitoring as 3 of the most critical technologies that will disrupt the industry in the next 2 to 3 years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Findings

Overview - Our Top 12 Transformation Shifts

2021 Trends - Highlights

COVID-19 Challenges

2021 in Numbers - Highlights

2022 Trends - Predictions

2022 in Numbers - Highlights

Regional Revenue

OEM Market Share

2. Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

OEMs to Watch

4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economy Predictions for 2022

Macroeconomic Predictions for 2022

Top 3 2022 Growth Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

5. Powertrain Trends

Market Overview - Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Subsystems

Electric and Fuel Cell Electric Value Chain Players

Powertrain Trends

Alternate Fuel Powertrain Development Trends

Emission Regulations

Tier4f/Stage V Equipment Launches

Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Announcements

Fuel Cell EV Launch Roadmap

Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Equipment Sales

6. Digitalization and Connectivity

Market Overview - OHW Digital Services

Digital Services Ecosystem

Digitalization and Connectivity Trends

OEM Digital Product Launches

Global Inventory Management Through Connected Dealerships

Omnichannel Offerings

Connected Equipment Trends

7. Remanufacturing Focus

Off-highway Equipment Remanufacturing Overview

Case Study - Caterpillar Remanufacturing Program

OEM Announcements

8. Automation and Remote Operation

Construction/Mining Autonomous Operation Overview

Agricultural Operation Overview: OMNiDRIVE Case Study

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Ecosystem

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

OEM Launch Roadmap

Autonomous Equipment In Operation

9. Regional Analysis

Regional Revenue by Segment

Trend Impact by Region

United States - Notable OEM Acquisitions

- Notable OEM Acquisitions United States - Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships

- Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships United States - Outlook

- Outlook United States - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Europe - Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships

- Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships Europe - Regional Outlook

- Regional Outlook Europe - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Asia-Pacific - Notable OEM Acquisitions

- Notable OEM Acquisitions Asia-Pacific - Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships

- Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships China - Outlook

- Outlook China - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions India - Outlook

- Outlook India - 2022 Predictions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Practices to Encourage Low-/Zero-emission Powertrains and Remanufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for Integrated and Enhanced Digital Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Servitization as Part of an Omnichannel Approach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qkvhq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets