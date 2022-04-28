Global Off-highway Equipment Market Outlook Report 2022: Increased Equipment Utilization and Spend on Inventory Will Result in Adoption of Digital Services and Sustain Post-pandemic Rebound

Apr 28, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-highway Equipment Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the current status and growth trends of the off-highway equipment industry, specifically for construction, mining, and agricultural equipment. It considers the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and examines the top industry participants and their anticipated development and launch activities for 2022, notable partnerships, and other factors that continue to reshape the industry. It provides a deeper analysis of top markets including the United States, Europe, China, and India.
Off-highway equipment manufacturers have started laying out roadmaps targeting a sustainable future. To accelerate the transition to electric machinery, manufacturers have started offering training to guide employees, technicians, and customers including rental companies and contractors on market value, site productivity, and the environmental benefits of electrification.
Equipment electrification, digitization, and automation have created the need for synergies between original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers: 2021 witnessed more than 40 partnership announcements by off-highway OEMs.
Most of the collaborations were aimed at developing alternative powertrains and autonomous solutions. Hybrid powertrains are being used as transitional technologies to stimulate the use of hydrogen and electricity as fuel.
Emerging markets such as India, Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and parts of Europe will be targets for the establishment of remanufacturing centers.
Big Data integration in telematics is improving decision-making capabilities. The accumulation of data and equipment sophistication will increase value through servitization. Manufacturers indicate telematics and remote monitoring, connectivity (GPS), and vehicle-operator monitoring as 3 of the most critical technologies that will disrupt the industry in the next 2 to 3 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Findings
- Overview - Our Top 12 Transformation Shifts
- 2021 Trends - Highlights
- COVID-19 Challenges
- 2021 in Numbers - Highlights
- 2022 Trends - Predictions
- 2022 in Numbers - Highlights
- Regional Revenue
- OEM Market Share
2. Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- OEMs to Watch
4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Economy Predictions for 2022
- Macroeconomic Predictions for 2022
- Top 3 2022 Growth Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
5. Powertrain Trends
- Market Overview - Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Subsystems
- Electric and Fuel Cell Electric Value Chain Players
- Powertrain Trends
- Alternate Fuel Powertrain Development Trends
- Emission Regulations
- Tier4f/Stage V Equipment Launches
- Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Announcements
- Fuel Cell EV Launch Roadmap
- Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Equipment Sales
6. Digitalization and Connectivity
- Market Overview - OHW Digital Services
- Digital Services Ecosystem
- Digitalization and Connectivity Trends
- OEM Digital Product Launches
- Global Inventory Management Through Connected Dealerships
- Omnichannel Offerings
- Connected Equipment Trends
7. Remanufacturing Focus
- Off-highway Equipment Remanufacturing Overview
- Case Study - Caterpillar Remanufacturing Program
- OEM Announcements
8. Automation and Remote Operation
- Construction/Mining Autonomous Operation Overview
- Agricultural Operation Overview: OMNiDRIVE Case Study
- Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Ecosystem
- Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc
- OEM Launch Roadmap
- Autonomous Equipment In Operation
9. Regional Analysis
- Regional Revenue by Segment
- Trend Impact by Region
- United States - Notable OEM Acquisitions
- United States - Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships
- United States - Outlook
- United States - 2022 Predictions
- Europe - Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships
- Europe - Regional Outlook
- Europe - 2022 Predictions
- Asia-Pacific - Notable OEM Acquisitions
- Asia-Pacific - Notable OEM Mergers and Partnerships
- China - Outlook
- China - 2022 Predictions
- India - Outlook
- India - 2022 Predictions
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Practices to Encourage Low-/Zero-emission Powertrains and Remanufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for Integrated and Enhanced Digital Services
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Servitization as Part of an Omnichannel Approach
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qkvhq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
