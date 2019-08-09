Global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$11.9 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Security and Service - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil and Gas Security and Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.4%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Exploration and Drilling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$16.6 Billion by the year 2025, Exploration and Drilling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$895 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Exploration and Drilling will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Cisco Systems

Honeywell International

Intel Security Group - McAfee

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens Ag

Symantec Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Waterfall Security Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Oil and Gas Security and Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Oil and Gas Security and Service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gszxwv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

