Global Oil Refining Industry Report 2019: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries 2010-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Oil Refining Industry 2019 - Oil Refining Market Trends, Challenges and Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This downstream energy sector report, World Oil Refining Industry 2019 - Oil Refining Market Trends, Challenges and Outlook to 2024: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries is a complete source of information on World crude oil refining industry.



It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.



The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in World and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 List of Figures & Tables



2 Global Refining Markets Overview

2.1. Report Objectives

2.2. Definition and Coverage



3 Global Refining Industry

3.1 Global Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.1.1 Total Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.1.2 Average Refinery Complexity Factor of Global, 2018



4 Global Refining Market - Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Global Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Global Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Global Refining Sector



5 Global Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 Global Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 Global Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 Global Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 Global Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 Global LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 Global Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 Global Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 Global Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 Global Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 Global LPG Production Forecast to 2024



6 Global Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Global Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.2 Global Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024



7 Global Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in the World

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Global Refining Companies

8.1 Global Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024



9. Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons



10 Refining Industry in Asia-Pacific

10.1 Asia-Pacific Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

10.2 Role of Asia-Pacific in Global Refining Markets

10.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

10.3 Asia-Pacific Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

10.3.1 Asia-Pacific Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

10.3.2 Asia-Pacific Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

10.4 Asia-Pacific Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

10.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

10.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Asia-Pacific

10.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

10.5 Key Strategies Asia-Pacific Refining Companies

10.5.1 Asia-Pacific Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

10.6 Asia-Pacific Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

10.7 Asia-Pacific Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



11 Refining Industry in Europe

11.1 Europe Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

11.2 Role of Europe in Global Refining Markets

11.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

11.2.2 Europe Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

11.3 Europe Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

11.3.1 Europe Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

11.3.2 Europe Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

11.4 Europe Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

11.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

11.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Europe

11.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

11.5 Key Strategies Europe Refining Companies

11.5.1 Europe Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

11.6 Europe Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

11.7 Europe Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



12 Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa

12.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

12.2 Role of Middle East and Africa in Global Refining Markets

12.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

12.2.2 Middle East and Africa Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

12.3 Middle East and Africa Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

12.3.1 Middle East and Africa Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

12.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

12.4 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

12.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

12.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Middle East and Africa

12.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

12.5 Key Strategies Middle East and Africa Refining Companies

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

12.6 Middle East and Africa Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

12.7 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



13 Refining Industry in North America

13.1 North America Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

13.2 Role of North America in Global Refining Markets

13.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

13.2.2 North America Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

13.3 North America Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

13.3.1 North America Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

13.3.2 North America Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

13.4 North America Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

13.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

13.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in North America

13.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

13.5 Key Strategies North America Refining Companies

13.5.1 North America Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

13.6 North America Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

13.6.1 Oil Refining Industry in United States

13.6.2 Oil Refining Industry in Canada

13.6.3 Oil Refining Industry in Mexico

13.7 North America Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



14 Refining Industry in South and Central America

14.1 South and Central America Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

14.2 Role of South and Central America in Global Refining Markets

14.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

14.2.2 South and Central America Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

14.3 South and Central America Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

14.3.1 South and Central America Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

14.3.2 South and Central America Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

14.4 South and Central America Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

14.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

14.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in South and Central America

14.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

14.5 Key Strategies South and Central America Refining Companies

14.5.1 South and Central America Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

14.6 South and Central America Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

14.7 South and Central America Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



Companies Mentioned

ExxonMobil

Total SA

BP Plc

Rosneft

PTTEP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gazb6h





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

