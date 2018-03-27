Global OLED Market (2017-2023) by Display Application, Panel Type, Technology, Size, Material, Lighting Application, and Panel Type & Vertical

OLED is a new technology for efficient, bright, flexible, thin displays, and lighting panels. The global OLED market was valued at USD 16.58 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 48.81 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The key factors driving the growth of market include the rapid adoption of OLED displays in smartphones and the growing investments in technology and manufacturing facilities.

Displays accounted for more than 99% of the total market in 2016. The trend is expected to continue between 2017 and 2023. The lighting market is at the early growth phase and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Smartphones accounted for the highest share of 83.5% of the display market in 2016. The major factors that are boosting the use of OLED displays in smartphones include the benefits offered by these displays such as energy-efficiency, sunlight readability, and easier recycling process than LCDs. AMOLED screens have great contrast, as the light on the screen comes from each individual pixel rather than a backlight; when it needs to create a black color, it simply dims or turns off the relevant pixels, for a true, deep black, which consumes less power. Televisions are likely to account for the second-largest share of the display market by 2023.

Flexible display panels held a lower market share compared rigid display panels in 2016; however, the market for flexible display panels is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. With the increasing use of flexible display panels in smartphones and smart wearable devices, and their potential use in other applications such as TVs, signage displays, and vehicles, flexible displays are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fine metal mask (FMM) RGB materials are used to manufacture small display panels for smartphones and tablets; these materials accounted for a larger share of the market for AMOLED displays in 2016. However, the market share of FMM RGB is expected to decline owing to the increasing adoption of WOLED materials by LG Display for use in TVs. Large display panels are used in TVs, which require more OLED materials compared with smartphones and tablets. The full-fledged production of WOLED-based large-sized display panels started in 2015-2016 when LG launched TV and signage displays based on the OLED technology. The consumption of materials for use in large-sized white OLED panels is expected to increase rapidly each year throughout the forecast period.

General lighting accounted for a major share of the lighting market in 2016; however, the market for automotive lighting is expected to grow at a higher rate between 2017 and 2023. The high growth of the market for automotive lighting can be attributed to the expected demand from luxury car manufacturers for premium quality lightings, along with the collaboration among OLED manufacturers and leading automotive companies for the development of flexible lightings for vehicles.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the total market, including display and lighting applications, in 2016. High demand can be expected for OLED display panels from the countries in APAC such as South Korea, China, and Japan between 2017 and 2023 as major original brand manufacturers are based in this region. The display market in North America is expected to wgrow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of OLED display panels by Apple for use in its smartphones 2017 onwards. Early adoption of OLED lighting panels by leading automotive players in Europe is expected to propel the growth of the lighting market in Europe. Automotive players such as BMW and Audi have used OLED lighting solutions in their cars.

Factors such as high growth of the market for micro-LED and direct-view LED display technologies, and low market acceptance of OLED lighting fixtures are restricting the growth of the market. Samsung Display (South Korea) and LG Display (South Korea) were the leading players in the display market in 2016; however, various players such as Innolux Corp (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), and BOE Technology (China) are expected to increase their market share in the coming years by constructing new OLED manufacturing plants and acquiring newer customers. The leading players in the lighting market are LG Display (South Korea), Acuity Brands (US), OSRAM (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Universal Display Corp. (US), and OLEDWorks (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for the Growth of the Overall OLED Market

4.2 OLED Display Market, By Application

4.3 OLED Display Market, By Panel Type

4.4 Market for Flexible OLED Display Panels, By Application

4.5 OLED Display Market for Smartphones, By Panel Type

4.6 OLED Display Market for Smartwatches, By Panel Type

4.7 OLED Display Market, By Panel Size

4.8 OLED Display Market, By Geography

4.9 OLED Display Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.10 OLED Lighting Market, By Application

4.11 OLED Lighting Market, By Panel Type

4.12 OLED Lighting Market, By Vertical

4.13 OLED Lighting Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of OLED Displays in Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Growing Investments in OLED Technology and Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.1.3 Positive User Experience of OLED Devices

5.2.1.4 OLED Technological Advancements and Features Offered By the Technology

5.2.1.5 Government Support for OLED Lighting Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Growth of Micro-Led and Direct-View Led Display Technology

5.2.2.2 Low Market Acceptance of OLED Lighting Fixtures Compared With Led Fixtures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Applications and Adoption in Ar/Vr Headsets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Potential for OLED Tvs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Value Chain

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Huge Investment and Related Manufacturing Complexity



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Value Chain Analysis: OLED Display

6.2.1.1 R&D

6.2.1.2 Manufacturing

6.2.1.3 Assembly, Packaging, and Integration

6.2.1.4 Material and Equipment Suppliers

6.2.2 Value Chain Analysis: OLED Lighting

6.3 Key Industry Trends

6.3.1 Leading OLED Display Panel Suppliers - Current and Future Scenarios

6.3.2 Samsung and LG: OLED Capacity and Technology Difference

6.3.3 OLED Production Capacity Share, By Player

6.3.4 OLED Production Capacity Share, By Country

6.3.5 Flexible OLED Ip Portfolio

6.3.6 Manufacturing Cost Comparison: Rigid vs Flexible OLED Panels

6.3.7 Impact of OLED on Existing Suppliers in Display Value Chain

6.3.7.1 Positive Impact

6.3.7.2 Negative Impact



7 OLED Display Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphone

7.3 Television

7.4 Tablet

7.5 Smartwatch

7.6 Near-To-Eye (NTE) Device (Ar, Vr, Digital Camera

7.7 Vehicle & Public Transport

7.8 Laptop & Pc Monitor

7.9 Signage/Large Format Display

7.10 Others



8 OLED Display Market, By Display Panel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid Display Panel

8.3 Flexible Display Panel

8.4 Others



9 OLED Display Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 PMOLED

9.3 AMOLED



10 AMOLED Display Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 FMM RGB

10.3 WOLED

10.4 AMOLED Material Suppliers

10.4.1 AMOLED Materials: Consumption Rate of WOLED vs FMM RGB



11 OLED Display Market, By Display Panel Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Upto 6 Inches

11.3 6-20 Inches

11.4 20-50 Inches

11.5 More Than 50 Inches



12 OLED Lighting Market, By Application and Panel Type

12.1 OLED Lighting Market, By Application

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 General Lighting

12.1.3 Automotive Lighting

12.2 OLED Lighting Market, By Panel Type

12.2.1 Introduction

12.2.2 Rigid

12.2.3 Flexible



13 OLED Lighting Market, By Vertical

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Commercial

13.3 Automotive

13.4 Sports & Entertainment

13.5 Residential

13.6 Industrial



14 Geographical Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.2.1 South Korea

14.2.2 China

14.2.3 Japan

14.2.4 India

14.2.5 Taiwan

14.2.6 Rest of APAC

14.3 North America

14.3.1 Us

14.3.2 Canada

14.3.3 Mexico

14.4 Europe

14.4.1 Uk

14.4.2 Germany

14.4.3 France

14.4.4 Finland

14.4.5 Rest of Europe

14.5 RoW

14.5.1 Middle East

14.5.2 Africa

14.5.3 South America



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Company Ranking Analysis

15.2.1 OLED Display Market

15.2.2 OLED Lighting Market

15.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.3.1 Product Launches, Developments, and Mass Production

15.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

15.3.3 Expansions

15.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Key Players

16.2.1 Samsung Electronics

16.2.2 LG Display

16.2.3 Universal Display Corporation

16.2.4 AU Optronics

16.2.5 BOE Technology

16.2.6 Tianma Microelectronics

16.2.7 Osram

16.2.8 Acuity Brands

16.2.9 Konica Minolta Pioneer OLED

16.2.10 OLEDworks

16.3 Key Innovators

16.3.1 Lumiotec

16.3.2 Royole Corporation

16.3.3 Kopin Corporation

16.3.4 Pixelligent Technologies

16.3.5 Luminescience Technology (Lumtec)



