Global Oncology Information Systems Market Report to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global oncology information systems market reached a value of US$ 3.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Oncology information systems (OIS) refers to a comprehensive information and image management solution that is designed for diagnosing, optimizing patient profile, and identifying suitable therapy for cancer to improve survival rate. They involve screening, prevention, analysis, treatment, and palliative care.

As compared to conventional techniques, oncology systems offer remote access, planned treatment, future prediction, and proper management of clinical and non-clinical acquired data. Apart from this, OIS assists in keeping track of diagnostic details and treatment patterns, on account of which they are extensively employed in clinics, laboratories, hospitals, and research centers.



Oncology Information Systems Market Trends:



The oncology information systems market is majorly being driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, especially amongst the rising geriatric population, due to the rising consumption of tobacco-based products and evolving lifestyles. OIS maintains electronic health records (EHR), which further assists in improving patient-based services, generating new insights into disease mechanism, detecting the early spread of the disease, and providing better treatment options.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate the errors of paper-based record creation, prescriptions, and treatment plans, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, governments of various countries are extensively funding in the research and development (R&D) departments to introduce remote oncology information systems, which enables healthcare practitioners to perform long-term monitoring of cancer through mobile applications, without being physically present with the patient.

This, in turn, has intensified their adoption across the healthcare sector, particularly during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns. Other factors, such as growing consumer awareness regarding the availability of cancer monitoring systems and the escalating uptake of OIS to perform immunotherapy and radiation therapy, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Advanced Data Systems, Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation), CureMD Healthcare, Elekta, EndoSoft LLC (Utech Products Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, OPTUM Inc. (United Healthcare Services Inc.), RaySearch Laboratories and Varian Medical Systems Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oncology information systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oncology information systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product and services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oncology information systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oncology Information Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product and Services

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Patient Information Systems

6.1.2.2 Treatment Planning Systems

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Consulting Services

6.2.2.2 Implementation Services

6.2.2.3 Maintenance Services

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Radiation Oncology

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medical Oncology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Surgical Oncology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ablation Care Centers and Cancer Care Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Government Institutions

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Research Facilities

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Advanced Data Systems

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 CureMD Healthcare

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Elekta

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 EndoSoft LLC (Utech Products Inc.)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 McKesson Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 OPTUM Inc. (United Healthcare Services Inc.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 RaySearch Laboratories

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Varian Medical Systems Inc

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

